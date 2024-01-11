REPORT: Titans rule out Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh following Mike Vrabel's dismissal

Bill Belichick is the latest NFL head coach to part ways with his team this week. The 71-year-old hasn't stated that he is ready to retire and is likely to land with another NFL team soon. He now lands in the pool of head coach candidates for the open positions in the NFL.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared an update on the Tennessee Titans coaching search. She said that neither Belichick nor Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh are candidates for the Titans job.

Harbaugh is expected to make the move back to the NFL after winning the National Championship with the Wolverines. She also stated that the Titans don't have a preference for whether they want a defensive or offensive-based coach.

"Both Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick are NOT on the Titans’ candidate list, per source. The team is open to a coach who specializes on either side of the ball. There is no specific criteria in that regard."

The Tennessee Titans began their search for a head coach earlier this week after parting ways with Mike Vrabel.

Robert Kraft wishes Bill Belichick well moving forward in his coaching career

The Bill Belichick era has officially come to a close in New England. In the mid-2000s when Belichick and Tom Brady were building a dynasty for the Patriots, fans could have never imagined that it would all come to a close.

Since Brady's departure in March 2020, the Patriots struggled to find their footing and now they will start a new chapter with a new head coach for the first time this century.

After announcing that Belichick's tenure was over with the New England Patriots, longtime team owner Robert Kraft shared his thoughts. While Kraft admitted that it will be hard to see Belichick coach elsewhere, he wishes him 'continued success.'

"Patriots owner Robert Kraft alludes to Bill Belichick coaching elsewhere: 'It'll be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sidelines, but I'll wish him continued success, except when he's playing our beloved Patriots.'"

Kraft did joke at the end that he won't share that sentiment if Belichick is coaching against the Patriots. There are now seven open coaching vacancies in the National Football League, fans are now anticipating how things will shape up heading into next season.