  • Report: Travis Kelce gifted Taylor Swift icy necklace after losing $100,000 at Kentucky Derby

Report: Travis Kelce gifted Taylor Swift icy necklace after losing $100,000 at Kentucky Derby

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 14, 2024 19:35 GMT
Travis Kelce gifted Taylor Swift icey necklace after losing $100,000 at Kentucky Derby: report
Travis Kelce with girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has recently been in the limelight for his expensive Paris-themed gifts to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. However, one more gift that Swift received has remained under the radar until now.

According to PageSix, the Chiefs' tight end picked a special necklace for Taylor Swift during his recent trip to the Kentucky Derby. It's a limited edition 14-karat gold necklace made from the same material as the Kentucky Derby trophy.

Necklace Travis Kelce got for Taylor Swift
Necklace Travis Kelce got for Taylor Swift

Susanne Blackinton-Juaire, the company's co-owner, and his daughter Skyla Blackinton revealed they gifted Travis Kelce a "Derby Gold and Diamond Horseshoe Necklace" worth $1,495. It was a pass-on gift for Taylor Swift, who missed the renowned horse race due to her Eras Tour.

The father-daughter duo said:

"Our family has been making the trophy since 1975 and we caught word he would be there, and since it was a big year for the both of them, we wanted to gift a few very special pieces. He was super kind and appreciative."

What makes this necklace more remarkable is the hidden message that the makers engraved on the bottom of it.

"Wishing you good luck," the encryption says.

The limited-edition gold necklace, which has six beautiful diamonds attached, is an exquisite part of the 2024 Derby Gold Jewelry Collection. The design of the necklace is inspired by the traditional pins given to jockeys prior to a race, which is a European tradition followed in the early 1900s.

In addition to the necklace, Travis Kelce also got a pair of beautiful silver sippers for Taylor Swift. The sippers are attached with horseshoe-wishbone motifs. Taylor is expected to use these sippers during her Eras Tour. Talking about gifts, Travis Kelce also showered his mother with expensive gifts.

Travis Kelce showered Donna Kelce with expensive gifts on Mother's Day

Travis Kelce celebrated Mother's Day with Donna Kelce and gifted her a handful of favorite items worth $16,800, according to The Sun. The first gift that Kelce gifted was a $5,000 Dior dress. It's a mid-length shirt dress with jungle-themed patterns all over it.

In addition, Kelce also sent Donna a bottle of 2018 Pomerol and 1988 Leroy Les Beaux Monts worth $7,900 and $3,900. Donna Kelce is a huge wine-lover, and according to an insider reported to The Sun:

"Donna loves wine, she is a lady with very good taste who enjoys the finer things in life. They decided to get her some very rare and special wines for the occasion, for her personal collection, and maybe to keep for special celebrations."

Donna Kelce is a single mother who was previously married to her ex-husband, Ed Kelce. Ed and Donna were married for around 25 years before parting ways after their sons Travis and Jason graduated. Even though they live separately, they co-parent Travis and Jason.

