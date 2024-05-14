  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce showers $16,800 worth gifts to Donna Kelce on Mother's Day including a $5,000 on Dior dress

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 14, 2024 17:06 GMT
Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce
Travis Kelce gifted Donna Kelce gifts worth $16,800

After gifting Taylor Swift some expensive memento gifts, the Chiefs tight end showered his mother with gifts worth $16,800 on Mother's Day. Travis Kelce, who inked a contract extension worth $34.25 million, splurged on lavish gifts for his mother, Donna Kelce, according to a report by The Sun.

The list of gifts includes a Dior dress worth $5,000. It's a mid-length cotton voile shirt dress with a cute short collar and jungle-themed patterns around the waist.

Mid-Length Shirt Dress by Dior
Mid-Length Shirt Dress by Dior

Talking about Donna's new wardrobe addition, a source reporting to The Sun said:

"She has to be looking like a star now as she has a lot of spotlight on her. She is also turning into a very successful businesswoman."

Apart from the Dior dress, the Chiefs tight end spent a good amount on wine bottles since Donna is a huge wine lover. Travis Kelce gifted his mother a bottle of 1988 Leroy Les Beaux Monts and a 2018 Pomerol, which cost $3,900 and $7,900, respectively.

Vosne Roman&eacute;e, Les Beaux Monts, 1988, Domaine Leroy
Vosne Romanée, Les Beaux Monts, 1988, Domaine Leroy

An insider also commented on the message behind Travis Kelce gifting expensive wine bottles to his mother, Donna. The source reported to The Sun:

"Donna loves wine, she is a lady with very good taste who enjoys the finer things in life. They decided to get her some very rare and special wines for the occasion, for her personal collection, and maybe to keep for special celebrations."

Donna Kelce isn't the only lady that Travis Kelce showered with such expensive gifts. Before gifting Donna her favorites, the Chiefs tight end showered exorbitant gifts and mementos to Taylor Swift for her Eras Tour in Paris.

Travis Kelce's gift to Taylor Swift to celebrate her Eras Tour in Paris

According to The Sun, Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift gifts worth $17,000 when she traveled to Paris for her Eras Tour. Since her current Eras Tour stop is in Paris, the Chiefs tight end's presents were similarly themed around the "city of love."

The first item on Kelce's gift list was a Chanel handbag worth $12,000. Apart from that, the Chiefs tight end also gifted Chanel sunglasses worth $1870, with Taylor's favorite Macarons from Maison Pierre Hermé worth $736.

Moreover, Kelce also sent white orchids and red roses from Paris-based florist Rene Veyrat, costing a total of $3,150.

While Taylor Swift is busy with her Eras Tour schedule in Paris, Travis Kelce is preparing for the season opener against the Ravens.

