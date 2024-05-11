Travis Kelce splurges $17,000 worth Paris-theme gifts for Taylor Swift as singer begins Eras Tour's Europe leg: Report

With the NFL offseason nearing its mid-point, Travis Kelce has been spending a lot of time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. While Kelce is enjoying a break from the NFL and is filming a TV series, Swift is busy with "The Eras Tour," which brings her to Paris, France.

With Swift being in the "City of Love," Travis Kelce didn’t miss the chance to shower his affection on her, buying gifts worth more than $17,000, according to a report by The Sun. Kelce, who just signed a two-year $34.25 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, is certainly showing his appreciation for the pop icon.

The Sun reported that tight end bought Swift a 2.55 Chanel handbag that has a suggested retail price of just under $12,000 on Chanel's website. Made of aged calfskin, The Sun included a picture of the handbag in navy blue, but it also comes in black.

Image credit: Chanel.com

In addition, Kelce also bought her macarons from the internationally acclaimed Maison Pierre Hermé, which came to a price of $736, and spent $1,870 on Chanel sunglasses. The tight end utilized the esteemed Parisian florist, Rene Veyrat, purchasing white orchids for $2,050 and 100 red roses coming to $1,100.

Image credit: reneveyrat.fr

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance started with a failed gift attempt

In July 2023, Travis Kelce attended one of Taylor Swift’s "The Eras Tour" concerts at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce's solo mission was to gift her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, which was later revealed on the "New Heights" podcast.

The confession went viral and reached Swift, who found this gesture cute and decided to give Travis a chance. A few months later, fans got the first glimpse of them together as the singer was spotted at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game on September 24.

After that, the two were often spotted together and Taylor Swift officially confirmed her relationship in an interview with Time. After being present in multiple Chiefs games, the regular season ended with a Super Bowl win and Swift was alongside him throughout the journey.

Travis Kelce in turn has attended multiple Eras Tour concerts and accompanied Taylor Swift to multiple cities, but as he is filming a TV series in LA, cannot be in Paris.

Kelce is cast in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming TV show "Grotesquerie." The Chiefs tight end will star alongside Lesley Manville, Courtney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash-Betts. Nash-Betts was the one who broke the news about Kelce’s new gig through her Instagram story featuring the Super Bowl Champion.

