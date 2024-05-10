Report unravels disturbing SMU shooting incident allegedly involving Rashee Rice 

The ongoing offseason has been brutal for Rashee Rice. Firstly, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was involved in a road accident that left multiple people injured. Recently, the 24-year-old was allegedly involved in a violent incident at a nightclub in Dallas.

According to reports, Rice allegedly punched a man at Lit Kitchen and Lounge. The victim, who is a photographer, was later taken to hospital. Although the Super Bowl-winning wideout has not yet faced charges, it could change in the coming days.

As per Mike Florio, Rice was allegedly involved in a shooting incident during his college days at SMU. The Chiefs wide receiver reportedly fired shots at an empty car belonging to former SMU basketball player Kendric Davis.

Rice reportedly believed that Davis was seeing his ex-girlfriend, and it resulted in the Chiefs star getting involved in the alleged shooting incident alongside some other people. The Chiefs knew about this story before the draft, but that didn't stop them from drafting the SMU product with the 55th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The decision paid dividends for the Chiefs, as Rice played a huge role in last year's Super Bowl-winning campaign for the AFC West franchise. In his rookie year, Rice finished with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 regular season games. In the playoffs, he had 26 receptions for 262 yards and one touchdown in four games.

Rashee Rice assault case: Will Chiefs WR get suspended by the NFL?

The NFL is closely monitoring Rashee Rice's situation, and the recent incident at the nightclub doesn't help the wide receiver's case. He's expected to be suspended and will likely miss multiple games at the start of the season.

The Chiefs are seemingly prepared to deal with Rice's potential suspension, as they have added some new wide receivers to the team. They signed Marquise Brown in free agency and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chiefs also came close to signing Zay Jones, but the former Jaguars wideout decided to join the Arizona Cardinals.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are expected to stay busy in the wide receiver market, as their emerging star wide receiver could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

As of now, the Chiefs wide receiver depth chart looks like this:

Rashee Rice Marquise Brown Xavier Worthy Justin Watson Skyy Moore Kadarius Toney Justyn Ross

