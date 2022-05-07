Report: Washington Commanders are in hot water yet again after making another ground-breaking alteration

The Washington Commanders, despite their new, shiny name and uniforms, are one of the oldest teams in football. Established in 1932, the team started out as the Boston Braves before moving to Washington and later taking on the moniker of the “Redskins.” Over time, society evolved as a whole, and many fans around the country found the team’s name offensive to Native Americans.

Now, the Washington football team is now called the Commanders. Along with the new name, the franchise has also introduced brand new uniforms and, in a stroke of unparalleled creativity, a nice new logo in the form of a “W”. Who needs a super cool logo on the side of their helmet anyway? Well, the Ravens and the Buccaneers to name two.

But the new team name and logo aren’t the only step the team is taking to avoid offending football fans. In another move, the Commanders have now eliminated their cheerleader squad. Ironically, this decision has offended a great number of people.

Petra Pope is the leader of the Commander's new gender-neutral dance team. With a career that spans three decades with the NBA, Pope had this to say about the change,

“Fans can expect an experience like none other – a gender-neutral and diverse squad of athletes and dancers whose choreography, costumes, props, tricks, and stunts will rival the best entertainment across genres and really inspire and ‘wow’ our fans."

Pope continued to praise the change by saying,

With that comes inclusivity, diversity, and in my mind, as an entertainer, athleticism. My desire is to create a team that is all of that — inclusive, diverse, coed, athletic — to set the gold standard in the NFL. We’re looking for that super athlete that can dance, perform tricks and stunts and manipulate whatever props that will create a really great show.”

The Commanders' new all inclusive dance team is not what the fans want

But football fans are entrenched in tradition and a movement has been started to get the Commanders to reverse their decision. An online petition to restore the cheerleader squad has been signed by more than 34,000 people, and the Commanders are now under pressure to revert to what they, no doubt, viewed as exploitation of women. Or, more likely, were afraid of others viewing cheerleaders as such.

With the Commanders under such close scrutiny over the past few years, it’s clear they’re trying to curb any possible controversy in the future.

