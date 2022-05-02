"Show you can win" - Reporter urges Colin Kaepernick to play in USFL before making NFL comeback

Colin Kaepernick should play in the USFL prior to making a comeback in the NFL, according to reporter Roy S. Johnson.

In an opinion piece for AL.com, Johnson stated that the quarterback has done his "penance" and deserves another opportunity to play in the NFL. But he also urged Kaepernick to prove that he can win in the spring:

“Kaepernick has done his penance--and gotten paid for it. Now, he does indeed deserve an opportunity to show he can still play in the NFL. He deserves to be invited to someone’s training camp this summer. No better way to snatch that opportunity than to show you can play. Show you can lead. Show you can win. In the spring.”

Roy S. Johnson @roysj bit.ly/3rWJDIi After five years of mystery, Colin Kaepernick has finally made it clear he wants shot at returning to @NFL . He should show he’s ready by playing in @USFL After five years of mystery, Colin Kaepernick has finally made it clear he wants shot at returning to @NFL. He should show he’s ready by playing in @USFL bit.ly/3rWJDIi

Johnson said that Colin Kaepernick should be playing the USFL, with all of the games taking place in Birmingham, Alabama. He also urged the former NFL star to live in Sheraton, where most of the players in the league are staying:

“He should be in Birmingham. In the Sheraton where most of the league’s 300-plus players reside. He should be at practice every day—proving he can still be a teammate and a leader. Showing he can still compete.”

AVATAR MMA 💨 @AvatarMMA If Kaepernick was as good as everyone says, why would he not go play in the USFL right now and prove his talent? If he was NFL caliber, he would dominate the league and get signed to an NFL team asap If Kaepernick was as good as everyone says, why would he not go play in the USFL right now and prove his talent? If he was NFL caliber, he would dominate the league and get signed to an NFL team asap

Johnson also stated that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback should be on the field for the rest of the league’s 10-week season:

“He should be on the field every weekend for the remainder of the spring league’s 10-week incubator season. Taking hits from and eluding angry men trying to prove they deserve their shot. Hitting receivers covered by defenders looking to walk through the door, too.”

Johnson concluded his point by telling the quarterback to stop begging for the favor of NFL owners, general managers, and coaches and show them that he was ready:

“Stop telling NFL owners, GMs, and coaches you’re ready. Stop begging for their favor. Show them you’re ready. Make them salivate for you.”

Colin Kaepernick and his comeback

Colin Kaepernick prior to this year's Michigan Spring Game

The last time we saw Colin Kaepernick playing in the NFL was back in the 2016 season with the 49ers. He started 11 games for San Francisco that season, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Kaepernick has been working out and was most recently seen at the University of Michigan’s spring game. His former NFL head coach, Jim Harbaugh, is the current head coach for Michigan.

Despite seemingly being fit and making himself available to whichever NFL franchise will take him, question marks remain over his comeback. Will an NFL team look to sign the 34-year-old signal-caller? Or, to Johnson’s point, will he have to prove he can win in another league?

We’ll wait and see what happens as the offseason progresses.

