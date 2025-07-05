"Resume is unreal" - Kylie Kelce hails Brandon Graham's wife Carlyne as Eagles legend reveals what it is like to be married to a psychotherapist

Ex-Eagles player Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, had nothing but admiration for Brandon Graham's wife, Carlyne Graham.

This is after a recent podcast clip featuring Brandon offering a rare insight into their marriage.

Carlyne, a licensed psychotherapist with an impressive résumé, received public praise from Kylie in a simple Instagram comment:

"resume is unreal! Boss woman on soooo many levels!!!!👏👏👏❤️," Kylie wrote on Friday.

Kylie Kelce's comment on Carlyne (image credit: instagram/carylynegraham)

Her reaction came after Graham’s appearance on the "Sunday Sports Club" Podcast. She commented on the video posted by the show of the interview on Instagram on Saturday.

In the interview, Graham opened up about how being married to a mental health professional has transformed the way he processes his emotions and navigates personal challenges.

Brandon Graham opens up about therapy benefits after initial skepticism

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn

Speaking candidly, Brandon Graham reflected on how his wife’s profession reshaped his emotional outlook.

"She is a psychotherapist, and so it's like, boy, I've been like, 'Hey, is you reading me right now?' Graham said. "'Is you over here messing with my mind? Is this cool?' Because she's helped me. Be able to communicate and learn, and articulate my feelings a little more and what I'm really dealing with."

Carlyne met Brandon back in high school in Detroit, although their relationship didn’t begin until college. The couple married in 2014.

Carlyne holds degrees in sociology and criminal justice from Lane College, where she also served in the U.S. Army Reserves. She later earned a master’s in social work and a second graduate degree in jurisprudence with a specialization in child and family law from Loyola University Chicago.

Her educational journey didn’t stop there. Carlyne expanded her focus on maternal and infant well-being by completing a Lactation Consultant program at Drexel University’s College of Medicine in 2023.

Jason Kelce's wife’s support for Carlyne didn’t come out of nowhere. As the host of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast and mother of four young daughters with Jason, she’s become a prominent voice in discussions around motherhood and identity.

In June, Kylie posted about her impostor syndrome as a parent, jokingly wondering if she has the "mom gene" after having four children. Her recent podcast interview with Priyanka Chopra Jonas explored the mayhem of parenthood while balancing careers.

