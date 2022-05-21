Retired QB Jay Cutler accused of hooking up with good friend's wife

Jay Cutler already has a laundry list of NFL fans—mainly the Chicago Bears and, to a lesser degree, the Miami Dolphins—who didn't like him before it was revealed that he has very little respect for friends, and marriage, or guy code.

Cutler has been accused of hooking up with his friend's wife while he and his family were on vacation with him. Here's what an unnamed source told In Touch about the affair:

“Jay went on vacation with his kids and his friend and his wife and their kids. The husband and Jay are good friends and also neighbors. Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife.”

Cutler was married to professional dramatic personality Kristin Cavallari, who starred in MTV's Laguna Beach and The Hills. The pair had three kids together and split in 2020.

When asked what single life is like, Jay Cutler told Yahoo Entertainment writer Taryn Ryder that it was difficult, though that was before he realized he could be a home-wrecker to his friend's marriage:

"It's hard as hell really. It is hard. Meeting people is hard... I think finding out what people really want from you, I think that's probably an issue. I'm at a different phase of my life now with kids and priorities have just changed. It isn't just a purely selfish play by my part."

He said that he couldn't walk into a restaurant and find somebody new during that interview:

"There are a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world and the whole landscape has changed. You know, there are apps, there's Twitter, there's Instagram, it's a whole different ball game. You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore."

What is Jay Cutler doing now?

After he was released in 2017 by the Bears, Jay Cutler tried to become a Fox broadcaster, even being tabbed to share a booth with Charles Davis and Kevin Burkhardt. Instead, he returned to the Dolphins and retired after just one season in Miami.

Cutler told Front Office Sports he'd be willing to give it another go in the booth:

“I would love to do it. I think it’s a fun gig. It keeps you in the game. If an opportunity arises, I would jump at it.”

This story certainly makes signing him to another broadcast deal a less public-pleasing proposition at this point.

Edited by Piyush Bisht