"Retirement could still be a possibility" - Aaron Rodgers sets record straight on rumored pitch for Vikings

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers addressed swirling rumors about his free agency status. He made it clear that while his future remains open, retirement hasn't been ruled out, as he dispelled reports of a targeted pitch to the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers has remained unsigned more than a month into the NFL's free agency period. The veteran quarterback was released by the New York Jets after a disappointing 5-12 record last season, leaving his next destination as one of the biggest question marks of the NFL offseason.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, Rodgers broke his silence on the matter.

"I'll set it all straight," Rodgers said. "From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made... and people in my inner circle battling difficult stuff. To make a commitment to a team is a big thing. I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility."

This statement comes just a day after reports from Sports Illustrated suggested that Rodgers pitched himself to the Vikings. His offer reportedly was to mentor young QB J.J. McCarthy while making a championship run. Minnesota reportedly declined the offer, preferring to build around its 2024 first-round draft pick.

Aaron Rodgers' desires in not centered on money

Aaron Rodgers directly challenged former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's recent comments about his free agency strategy, particularly related to Minnesota.

"Ben was on the show saying I was waiting around for the Vikings. That's not accurate," Rodgers said on Thursday, via 'The Pat McAfee Show.' "I told every single team, it ain't about the money ... I said I'd play for 10 million."

The Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as potential frontrunners for Rodgers' services in recent weeks. Steelers owner Art Rooney II expressed optimism about acquiring Rodgers during the NFL League Meetings in Florida on April 1.

"We keep getting positive sort of signals about it," Rooney said to reporters. "So yeah, I'd say we feel pretty good about it at this point."

Rooney's comments followed social media posts showing Rodgers throwing with newly acquired Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf.

With the 2025 NFL draft just a week away, Rodgers' indecision creates significant implications for QB-needy teams. The Giants, who were initially interested in him, have since moved on with Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, there's speculation about potential interest from the New Orleans Saints following Derek Carr's potential season-ending injury.

After suffering a season-ending Achilles injury during his first drive with the Jets in 2023 and struggling in 2024, Rodgers appears to be weighing his options carefully.

