Vikings rejected Aaron Rodgers pitch while giving J.J. McCarthy "runway to seize the job": Report

The lack of movement regarding the Aaron Rodgers situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers is inviting controversy regarding the future. All signs point to the veteran quarterback joining Mike Tomlin's team, but all parties remain tight-lipped about the future, but no deal has been signed yet.
At the start of free agency, while other options were discussed, it became clear that the quarterback's preference was to join the Minnesota Vikings. He wanted to play for Kevin O'Connell, as the Vikings finished a 14-3 season and have a roster ready to compete for a Super Bowl.
The Vikings, though, decided to go on another route. Theu will give 2024 first-round quarterback JJ McCarthy the chance to become their starter, making Rodgers' signing unnecessary.
However, on Monday, NFL reporter Albert Breer revealed details on Rodgers' pitch to the Vikings' front office. The four-time NFL MVP wanted to have a final shot at a Super Bowl while mentoring McCarthy during his development:
“In the end, faced with all that, the Vikings found themselves emboldened to give McCarthy the runway to seize the job, the staff the opportunity to build the offense for him, and see how that looked at the end of the spring. So the Vikings passed on Rodgers, pushing their chips in on a 22-year-old."
There are rumors that the quarterback hasn't signed with the Steelers because the Vikings haven;t closed the door. The saga could extend until July, as Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin pointed to a training camp deadline to have the situation resolved.
Dianna Russini says that Rodgers could take less to play for the Vikings
As a 41-year-old veteran with four MVPs, to say that the quarterback has made a lot of money during his career would be an understatement. However, for The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Steelers could also be proposing less than Rodgers expects:
"Do I think he was going to be willing to take less to play for a team that he thinks is a Super Bowl-caliber team, like the Minnesota Vikings? Absolutely. But I think this situation is different. There’s gonna be a number here, that’s gonna make Aaron happy. And I just don’t know if Pittsburgh is there yet.”
After his release from the New York Jets, Rodgers could sign with any team in what's likely to be the final step of his career.
