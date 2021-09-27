Why was Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid taken to the hospital?

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to a disappointing 1-2 record on Sunday after a divisional loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While it wasn't the type of performance anyone expected from the Chiefs - who have won the AFC title the last two seasons - it's what happened after the game that has fans and those in the NFL world most worried.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game. He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, & as a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting & in stable condition Head Coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game. He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, & as a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting & in stable condition

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid taken to hospital

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was unavailable to the media after the game on Sunday afternoon. It was then reported that Reid was feeling sick and was being taken to the hospital as a precaution. Members of the media then saw Reid transported to the hospital in an ambulance away from Arrowhead Stadium.

Yesterday afternoon, details were scarce about what type of illness or symptoms Reid was suffering from. The only information was that he was in good spirits and the Chiefs players were kept fully abreast of the situation.

It has since been revealed that Reid was having heart palpitations and chest pains after the game on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs medical staff suggested that he go to the hospital to ensure that it was taken care of immediately.

Andy Reid, 63, was released from the hospital on Monday morning and is said to be doing well. Considering the type of dedicated coach he is, Reid is expected to be at the Chiefs' training facility on Monday afternoon.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Chiefs HC Andy Reid has been released from the hospital and is "in great spirits," the team says. He is expected to be at the facility either later today or tomorrow. #Chiefs HC Andy Reid has been released from the hospital and is "in great spirits," the team says. He is expected to be at the facility either later today or tomorrow.

Before leaving for the hospital, Andy Reid did have a message to his team after their second consecutive loss. According to Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson, Reid had this to say:

“Coach Reid said it best, ‘We’ve got to have more respect for the football.’ Turning it over’s not going to win us any games. We’ve just got to continue putting our head down and work hard and just battle back next week. I have no doubt that we’ll be on the right page.”

Andy Reid has been coaching the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013 after spending 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid has never had a losing record with the Chiefs, putting him in an interesting position as he tries to get the team out of a 1-2 record to start the 2021 NFL season. His record with the Kansas City Chiefs is 92-39.

