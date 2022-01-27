"If he goes to Denver, he’s the third-best QB in that division” - Rex Ryan brutally disrespects Aaron Rodgers

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan has torched Aaron Rodgers amid speculation surrounding the quarterback's playing future. The Packers quarterback stated that he will make a decision on his future before March 16, the day NFL free agency opens.

Ryan, a former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach, appeared on the Organized Chaos podcast with Bart Scott to talk about all things football.

One team that has been linked with Rodgers is the Denver Broncos and Ryan stated that should the 38-year-old move to Mile High, he would be only the third-best quarterback in the division.

If he goes to Denver, he’s the third-best quarterback in that division,” said Ryan. “You’re going to put him with Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes? I’m not. I won’t. I’m gonna tell you why I won’t do that. Aaron Rodgers is phenomenal. But ten years ago, I’d put him in there. But not now. He’s much older."

Ryan then went on to say that despite all his talent, the reigning NFL MVP relies heavily on his offensive line to protect him. When the offensive line fulfills that role, he is a sensational quarterback; but when it does not, the numbers tell an alarming story.

“Let’s look at the numbers," Ryan said. "When Rodgers' line protects him, in other words, they win every one of their matchups, Aaron Rodgers is by far and away the No. 1 quarterback in the league. He threw 31 touchdown passes and one interception when his offensive line won their matchups. When they did not win their matchups, he is 26th in the league. So if one guy misses, he is 26th in the league.”

Where could Aaron Rodgers end up in 2022?

Should the future Hall of Famer decide to play on, there will no doubt be a host of options available to him. The first is to stay right where he is with the Packers. One thing that could make that difficult is Green Bay's salary cap (they are currently $50 million over their salary cap), so some key pieces could be moved.

Both Pittsburgh and Denver have been touted as possible destinations for the 38-year-old, with both teams having everything they need for a Super Bowl run except a star quarterback. The Packers quarterback has been an admirer of Mike Tomlin, and in Denver's case, their defense, coupled with their offensive talent, makes it an enticing proposition for the reigning NFL MVP.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers expects to make decision on future well before free agency. He points to #Packers window for franchise tagging Davante Adams in February as timeline. “To stretch it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization … and that 100% will not happen.” Aaron Rodgers expects to make decision on future well before free agency. He points to #Packers window for franchise tagging Davante Adams in February as timeline. “To stretch it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization … and that 100% will not happen.”

Just what the 38-year-old will do is uncertain. He could stay, move teams or even retire. One thing that is known, however, is that the NFL community will know his decision in just under two months' time.

