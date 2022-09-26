"They are terrible" - Rex Ryan has no faith in Russell Wilson and Denver Broncos tandem

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos were victorious after surviving a tough-as-nails defensive scrum on Sunday Night Football. Some claim Denver's defense combined with the quarterback's well-established fourth-quarter heroics could lead to good results. However, one NFL analyst isn't even remotely impressed.

Speaking on Get Up, former head coach Rex Ryan claimed the team was in trouble and in need of changes. Here's how he put it:

"I think they're terrible, they scored 11 points. So to sit back and say this is the same Russell Wilson. No, it isn't. And I'll tell you why. It's a way different scheme... throwing the deep ball off of play action is the best thing that he does. I don't see that with this offense. They're always in gun. The best thing you do is run the football, Denver."

He went on, claiming that the team was on a losing trajectory without substantial changes on offense:

"Offensively, they're trying to put a square peg in a round hole. I don't get it. They need to go back to doing what Russ does, make this a Russell Wilson offense, which starts with predominantly running the football. And I think now they could be that team. They have the pieces to do it, but if they continue to run this offense, they're not going to go anywhere."

Russell Wilson through three games

San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos

The Denver quarterback is now three games into his career with his new team and has a 2-1 record, but his statline has fans worried. In his first game, he threw for 340 yards and a touchdown. In Week 2, he completed just 45 percent of his throws for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

nick wright @getnickwright Lamar Jackson, who still doesn't have a contract extension, has scored 4+ touchdowns in every game this season.



The Denver Broncos, who gave Russell Wilson a smooth quarter billion, have scored 2 TOTAL touchdowns in 10 quarters this season. Lamar Jackson, who still doesn't have a contract extension, has scored 4+ touchdowns in every game this season.The Denver Broncos, who gave Russell Wilson a smooth quarter billion, have scored 2 TOTAL touchdowns in 10 quarters this season.

On Sunday Night Football, the quarterback completed 60 percent of his throws for 184 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. In total, he has two touchdowns and one interception through three games. He'll try to turn it up a notch in Week 4 in the team's first divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

