RG III outlines pressure of winning Heisman Trophy for Jayden Daniels ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

If there’s one person who could understand what Jayden Daniels is going through, it’s former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. They have similar career trajectories and lofty expectations entering into the pros.

That’s why the former Baylor standout knows the pressure his fellow quarterback is dealing with as the 2024 NFL Draft nears. A fan asked Griffin during the April 15 episode of the “RG and The Ones” podcast:

“What is the pressure like going into your rookie season as a Heisman winner?”

He answered the question while thinking of the former LSU starter.

“That’s a great one because Jayden Daniels is going to go through that definitely. And I think there’s a chance he might go through that in the same place that I did in Washington. When you’re a Heisman Trophy winner, of course, everyone’s going to know who you are. But when you step foot in that locker room, everyone is going to want you to prove that you are that dude.”

Griffin won the 2011 Heisman Trophy after posting 4,293 passing yards, 699 rushing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and ten rushing scores. The then-Washington Redskins selected him second overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. However, injuries derailed his once-promising career, and he last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman when he finished with 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards, and 50 total touchdowns (40 passing). Draft experts peg him as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 draft, potentially coming off the board not later than the third overall pick.

Griffin also said:

“He has to be able to show it in practice. But when he gets in the game, he can get the whole team on his side by simply being the best version of JD that he can possibly be. I think he’ll do that for sure.”

Griffin earned a Pro Bowl selection and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2012. Unfortunately, his NFL career started going south in 2014 due to a dislocated ankle that limited him to nine games. The following year, he lost the starting role to Kirk Cousins and was out of the team after the season.

Jayden Daniels’ pros and cons

According to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Daniels is excellent at identifying pre-snap pressure, allowing him to adjust the play and the protection accordingly. While he is a willing pocket passer, his mobility will enable him to extend plays.

However, Jayden Daniels’ slender frame could hinder his durability. He also needs to work on his deep-ball accuracy.

