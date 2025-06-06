RGIII predicts "deafening" changes for Steelers if Aaron Rodgers fails to deliver Super Bowl run

Aaron Rodgers finally ended his weeks of uncertainty on Thursday by agreeing to join the Pittsburgh Steelers. And he already has an ultimatum even before officially signing his contract: win it all, or else.
Upon seeing the development, former quarterback and analyst Robert Griffin III warned the Super Bowl champion and multiple-time MVP that anything less than a contention for the Lombardi Trophy would be considered a failure for his new team's fans.
"Every move the Pittsburgh Steelers have made this offseason was with the belief that they are ready to win it all now," he said. "They are all in on Aaron Rodgers being the QB who can make enough plays to get them over the hump and not make the plays to hurt them.
"If he doesn’t and the Steelers don’t make a deep playoff run, the demand for changes will be deafening."
Adding more fire to this, former safety Ryan Clark, who recently feuded with Griffin on social media, already foresees this gamble failing. Speaking on SportsCenter on Thursday, he derided it as a "worst-case scenario" that "keeps the team mired in mediocrity," a state that arguably began when Ben Roethlisberger retired after 2021.
"Have they gotten better in the quarterback room? Absolutely," Clark said. "Will they contend for that championship that Pittsburgh Steelers people and fans and organization think is the standard? No, they won’t."
The decision comes at a very crucial time for the Steelers, as they will be holding their mandatory minicamp next week from June 10 to 12. Rodgers is expected to receive an opportunity to throw to a revamped cast that includes DK Metcalf, Van Jefferson, and Pat Freiermuth at the session.
Aaron Rodgers' former teammate predicted to follow him to the Steelers
Speaking of that cast, NBC Sports' Mike Florio predicts that Aaron Rodgers' former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets teammate Allen Lazard will reunite with him at Pittsburgh via trade.
“I’ve been waiting for that one to happen... Lazard is a perfect complement because when Lazard is with Rodgers, he plays really well; when he is not with Rodgers, he does not play very well,” Florio said (from 07:41).
The team's preseason begins on August 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their regular season begins on September 7 at the Jets.
