RGIII predicts "deafening" changes for Steelers if Aaron Rodgers fails to deliver Super Bowl run

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to be Super Bowl Contenders with Aaron Rodgers at QB.

For Cameron Heyward (36) and TJ Watt (30) this is likely their last chance to win it all in a Steelers uniform.

They traded for DK Metcalf to pair him with ARod, Freiermuth, Austin III and a duo of Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson at RB.

They brought in Super Bowl Champion Darius Slay to pair with Joey Porter Jr and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

They play in the toughest division in football in the AFC North facing off against Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow 2-3 times a year to get to the promised land.

Every move the Pittsburgh Steelers have made this offseason was with the belief that they are ready to win it all now. As if all they needed was Aaron Rodgers to get there.

They haven’t been able to find their Franchise QB since Big Ben’s retirement.

They haven’t developed one and they aren’t using this year to develop one either.

They are all in on Aaron Rodgers being the QB who can make enough plays to get them over the hump and not make the plays to hurt them.

Aaron Rodgers has proven that he can certainly do that.

If he doesn’t and the Steelers don’t make a deep playoff run, the demand for changes will be deafening.

https://x.com/RGIII/status/1930736523055604190