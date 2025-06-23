RGIII's wife Grete reacts as major American cities go on high alert after U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites 

RGIII's wife, Grete Griffin, made her feelings known about how she feels about major U.S. cities, including New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Miami, being on high alert following coordinated U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Ad

The strikes, ordered by President Donald Trump, were described as a “historic” move aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

In response, law enforcement agencies across the country have increased security, particularly around religious, cultural and diplomatic sites. The NYPD and Metropolitan Police Department are working closely with federal partners, deploying additional patrols and increasing surveillance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles and Miami have taken similar steps, citing an “abundance of caution” despite no specific threats being identified.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

After reading the news, RGIII's wife Grete reposted a post from an Instagram account named Spiritual Word's report on the news, and put a "heartbreaking emoji" to show her sadness.

(Source: Via Instagram/ @Greta Griffin)

Talking about the current situation of US strikes on Iran, the latter's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, issued a stern warning, vowing that “Americans should expect greater damage and blows than ever before”.

Ad

U.S. officials are also monitoring potential cyber threats and sleeper cell activity, with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI enhancing intelligence operations nationwide.

RGIII also made his feelings known about the U.S. airstrikes

Robert Griffin III (RGIII) made waves with his outspoken reaction to the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. He posted:

“Donald Trump just started World War III by bombing Iran. Pray for us all.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the flip side, Jay Feely, who is a former NFL kicker, publicly supported the strikes. He praised President Trump’s decision, saying it was a strong move to protect U.S. and Israeli interests and tweeted:

“Tonight, President Trump acted decisively to protect the United States & our Israeli allies from the threat of a nuclear Iran. Under POTUS, America’s national security is at its strongest. I have full trust in him to deter adversaries & uphold peace through strength."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Domestically, the U.S. has also issued a “worldwide caution” alert for its citizens and ramped up security in major cities amid fears of cyberattacks or sleeper cell activity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.