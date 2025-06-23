RGIII's wife Grete reacts as major American cities go on high alert after U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites 

RGIII's wife, Grete Griffin, made her feelings known about how she feels about major U.S. cities, including New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Miami, being on high alert following coordinated U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.
The strikes, ordered by President Donald Trump, were described as a “historic” move aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
In response, law enforcement agencies across the country have increased security, particularly around religious, cultural and diplomatic sites. The NYPD and Metropolitan Police Department are working closely with federal partners, deploying additional patrols and increasing surveillance.
Los Angeles and Miami have taken similar steps, citing an “abundance of caution” despite no specific threats being identified.
After reading the news, RGIII's wife Grete reposted a post from an Instagram account named Spiritual Word's report on the news, and put a "heartbreaking emoji" to show her sadness.
Talking about the current situation of US strikes on Iran, the latter's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, issued a stern warning, vowing that “Americans should expect greater damage and blows than ever before”.
U.S. officials are also monitoring potential cyber threats and sleeper cell activity, with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI enhancing intelligence operations nationwide.
RGIII also made his feelings known about the U.S. airstrikes
Robert Griffin III (RGIII) made waves with his outspoken reaction to the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. He posted:
“Donald Trump just started World War III by bombing Iran. Pray for us all.”
On the flip side, Jay Feely, who is a former NFL kicker, publicly supported the strikes. He praised President Trump’s decision, saying it was a strong move to protect U.S. and Israeli interests and tweeted:
“Tonight, President Trump acted decisively to protect the United States & our Israeli allies from the threat of a nuclear Iran. Under POTUS, America’s national security is at its strongest. I have full trust in him to deter adversaries & uphold peace through strength."
Domestically, the U.S. has also issued a “worldwide caution” alert for its citizens and ramped up security in major cities amid fears of cyberattacks or sleeper cell activity.
