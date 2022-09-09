Who is Grete Griffin? Robert Griffin III's Estonian wife becomes American citizen 

Former NFL quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to share some big news. His wife, track and field athlete Grete Griffin officially became a citizen of the United States.

"BREAKING NEWS! My wife is now an American Citizen"-via @RGIII

Grete, who is originally from Estonia, is shown in the photo holding a small American flag in front of their home. She then responded to the Tweet that he shared.

"Happy to join you!"- via @CGriffinIII

Grete Sadeiko Griffin is an accomplished track athlete

Grete Sadeiko is an Estonian heptathlete who competed for her home country at the World Junior Championships in 2010 and 2012, placing fourth and ninth. She also competed in the European U23 Championships in 2015, placing fifth.

In 2012, she enrolled at Florida State University and was a member of the university's track and field team.

Grete no longer competes professionally in track and field, but she is an entrepreneur. She is an online fitness trainer and the owner of Glow Fitness. She started the company during the COVID-19 pandemic as she, like many others, got creative with her workouts.

"I started my business Glow Fitness when COVID-19 shut down the world. I was trying to lose weight from having my second daughter Gameya and thought to myself why not share my knowledge with everyone else also who might be struggling with the world shutting down and gyms being closed."

She said that she was trying to lose weight from her previous pregnancy and created a program for all women in all stages of their lives to relate to. She used the opportunity to create a business to help women who workout from their homes. Glow Fitness sells bands and belts to help with core training and strength and requires little to no time to get a good workout in.

In 2016, it was announced that Grete was dating Robert Griffin III after his divorce from his first wife. The two got engaged in the spring of 2017 and welcomed their first daughter together that summer. They married in March 2018 and Grete gave birth to their second daughter in September 2019.

This summer, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child together, another daughter. Robert Griffin III shared a video on his official Instagram page of the gender reveal.

