RGIII’s wife Grete sends 3-word reaction as ex-Ravens QB knocks off Cam Newton’s star-studded C1N team in wild OT7 showdown 

Robert Griffin III’s first season guiding the RG3 Takeover program, a youth football team, produced an early signature moment, and his wife, Grete, was there to cheer him on.

The RG3 Takeover program is a team that the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback began coaching earlier this year. They pulled off a statement win over Cam Newton’s highly regarded C1N team in Overtime’s 7-on-7 league action.

Grete marked the occasion by reposting a video of the deciding touchdown on Saturday, capturing the excitement in three words:

“What A Game.”

Robert Griffin III’s wife Grete sends 3-word message as he knocks off Cam Newton’s star-studded C1N team (ig)

Griffin took the helm of RGIII Takeover in February, following his transition out of broadcasting and into coaching.

While he’s best known for winning the Heisman Trophy at Baylor and later starring as a rookie in Washington, Griffin has increasingly focused on mentoring young athletes.

Last fall, he coached his daughters’ flag football team to a league title, an experience he has credited with sparking his interest in leading high school prospects.

RGIII’s coaching debut creates buzz after toppling Cam Newton's recruiting machine

NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

The matchup against Cam Newton’s squad carried extra weight. C1N has developed a reputation as one of the premier 7-on-7 operations in the country.

Founded in 2021, Newton’s program is known for high-intensity training, including grueling preseason camps and rigorous practice schedules that mimic the demands of professional football.

College scouts routinely monitor C1N tournaments for emerging talent, and spots in Newton’s showcases are in high demand.

That backdrop made RGIII Takeover’s triumph even more noteworthy. Despite being in its first year, the team showed poise against a roster packed with nationally ranked recruits.

After ESPN parted ways with RGIII in 2024, he has balanced media appearances with a growing interest in coaching. Earlier this spring, he turned down an offer to lead Sacramento State’s football program, opting instead for a role that better accommodates his family life as a father of four.

RGIII remains open to college coaching in the future, but has emphasized that any such move will have to fit around his priorities at home, as per Sportico.

