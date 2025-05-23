Robert Griffin III's wife Grete gives shout-out to "bonus daughter" Reese on her 10th birthday

Robert Griffin III’s wife, Grete Šadeiko Griffin, had a message for her stepdaughter, Reese Ann Griffin, on her 10th birthday. On May 21, Grete shared two photos of Reese.

Ad

One was by herself, and one was smiling with friends. Along with the pictures, Mrs. Griffin wrote:

“Double digits, double the joy🎊 Happy 10th birthday to my bonus daughter, Reese!🎂 Mum loves you, always & forever.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reese is Robert Griffin III’s oldest daughter from his first marriage. Robert married Grete seven years ago after divorcing his first wife in 2016. They have three daughters: Gameya, Gloria and Gia.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Grete Griffin is an Estonian heptathlete and fitness entrepreneur. She was born on May 29, 1993, in Türi, Estonia. She attended Florida State University. She and Robert Griffin III got engaged in May 2017 and tied the knot in March 2018.

Ad

Beyond athletics, Grete runs a fitness brand called Glow Fitness and co-hosts RGIII’s podcast, "Outta Pocket with RG3." She also serves as the executive director of the Robert Griffin Foundation.

Grete Griffin got involved in heated feud between Robert Griffin III and Ryan Clark

Mrs. Grete Griffin was dragged into a public fight between her husband, Robert Griffin III (RGIII) and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

Ad

The argument started when Clark disagreed with RGIII’s opinion about WNBA player Angel Reese. Clark said RGIII couldn’t understand what Black women go through because he has only married white women. This upset RGIII, who felt Clark was attacking his family.

Grete reacted with humor. She posted a funny TikTok video where RGIII pretends to hold her back as she jokingly acts like she’s ready to fight someone. The caption read:

Ad

"When someone has something to say to my non-confrontational husband."

RGIII later shifted the focus to supporting Grete’s business, promoting her fitness brand and encouraging people to stand against discrimination.

Expand Tweet

That said, RG III and Ryan Clark were briefly teammates on the Washington Redskins in 2014. Clark, a veteran safety, joined Washington for his final NFL season, while RGIII was in his third year as the team's quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.