Robert Griffin III's wife Grete gives shout-out to "bonus daughter" Reese on her 10th birthday

Robert Griffin III’s wife, Grete Šadeiko Griffin, had a message for her stepdaughter, Reese Ann Griffin, on her 10th birthday. On May 21, Grete shared two photos of Reese.
One was by herself, and one was smiling with friends. Along with the pictures, Mrs. Griffin wrote:
“Double digits, double the joy🎊 Happy 10th birthday to my bonus daughter, Reese!🎂 Mum loves you, always & forever.”
Reese is Robert Griffin III’s oldest daughter from his first marriage. Robert married Grete seven years ago after divorcing his first wife in 2016. They have three daughters: Gameya, Gloria and Gia.
Grete Griffin is an Estonian heptathlete and fitness entrepreneur. She was born on May 29, 1993, in Türi, Estonia. She attended Florida State University. She and Robert Griffin III got engaged in May 2017 and tied the knot in March 2018.
Beyond athletics, Grete runs a fitness brand called Glow Fitness and co-hosts RGIII’s podcast, "Outta Pocket with RG3." She also serves as the executive director of the Robert Griffin Foundation.
Grete Griffin got involved in heated feud between Robert Griffin III and Ryan Clark
Mrs. Grete Griffin was dragged into a public fight between her husband, Robert Griffin III (RGIII) and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.
The argument started when Clark disagreed with RGIII’s opinion about WNBA player Angel Reese. Clark said RGIII couldn’t understand what Black women go through because he has only married white women. This upset RGIII, who felt Clark was attacking his family.
Grete reacted with humor. She posted a funny TikTok video where RGIII pretends to hold her back as she jokingly acts like she’s ready to fight someone. The caption read:
"When someone has something to say to my non-confrontational husband."
RGIII later shifted the focus to supporting Grete’s business, promoting her fitness brand and encouraging people to stand against discrimination.
That said, RG III and Ryan Clark were briefly teammates on the Washington Redskins in 2014. Clark, a veteran safety, joined Washington for his final NFL season, while RGIII was in his third year as the team's quarterback.
