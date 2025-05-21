RG III makes major announcement on his wife Grete after Ryan Clark dragged ex-NFL QB's spouse in Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark controversy

Robert Griffin III (RG III) chose to respond with pride and positivity after ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made a personal comment about his wife, Grete. It all started when RG3 shared his opinion on the rivalry between WNBA players Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. He said it seemed like Reese didn’t like Clark.

Ryan Clark disagreed strongly and took it a step further, saying RG3’s view might be shaped by the fact that he’s in an interracial marriage, and that he might not fully understand the struggles of Black women.

Instead of firing back with more angry words, RG3 calmly defended his wife.

Then, he used the moment to highlight Grete’s work.

Grete Griffin is a fitness coach and former track athlete. She runs a health and wellness brand focused on helping women. RG3 praised her for encouraging women from all backgrounds and invited fans to support her mission.

Now, on May 20, RG III announced that "BOOTY BANDS" from Grete's brand are all "SOLD OUT!!!"

He added:

"Thank you guys for supporting my Wife’s business. Restock coming soon, so keep ordering and we will get them to you. You guys are the absolute best."

Interestingly, the former NFL star also added the website link in the tweet.

Marketing genius!

Looking back, the rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark got even more intense during the WNBA opening weekend and caught a lot of attention.

In a key moment during the game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, Clark hit Reese’s arm, knocking her to the ground. The referees called it a flagrant foul. Reese was upset and tried to go toward Clark, but Indiana center, Aliyah Boston, stepped in and stopped it from going further.

This moment brought back talks about their long-running rivalry, which started during their college games.

The game had a huge number of viewers, reaching up to 3.1 million, mostly because fans were eager to watch the Clark-Reese rivalry play out on the pro stage.

Robert Griffin III's (RG III) wife Grete had a subtle response to haters in the wake of the beef with Ryan Clark

Robert Griffin III’s wife, Grete Griffin, replied to the drama with Ryan Clark by sharing a sweet photo on Instagram. This happened after Clark made comments about RG3’s interracial marriage during an argument about the Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark rivalry.

In the photo, Grete and RG3 are smiling together with heart emojis.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @gretegiii)

RG III has been married twice. His first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat, married him in 2013, but they divorced in 2016.

In 2018, he married Grete Griffin, who is from Estonia.

RG III and Grete have three daughters.

