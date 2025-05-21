"Don't act like you’re a victim" - NFL fans call out "hypocrite" Ryan Clark after involving his "biracial" daughter in RG III beef 

NFL fans blasted ESPN analyst Ryan Clark after he shared an X post about his biracial daughter amid his feud with FOX analyst Robert Griffin III. The former NFL safety's post came after he faced backlash for bringing up Griffin's interracial marriages during their public dispute over WNBA stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Social media users accused Clark of deflection and hypocrisy following his post on Tuesday. He shared photos of his daughter Jaden while acknowledging her biracial background.

Clark responded to Griffin's take on his podcast, bringing race into the conversation.

"The one thing we know about RG3 is he's not having conversations at his home about what Black women have to endure in this country," Clark said on Tuesday, via 'The Pivot' podcast. "You haven't been able to do that because in both of your marriages, you've been married to white women."

Following significant backlash, Clark posted about his daughter on X.

"I didn't know this was news, but since other people want to talk about her... This is my first born Jaden. My God she's beautiful. All of her! Maybe, the news in light of this week is that she's biracial. So? She is a perfect part of my God given experience, & the sum of those experiences make me who I am!" Clark tweeted on Wednesday.

Fans called out what they perceived as hypocrisy.

"You brought all this on. Dont act like you're a victim," one said.

"So it ok for you to have a white woman, but no one else. GFY," one wrote.

"You’re a hypocrite," another commented.

More reactions poured in.

"Great way to spin the narrative, they were talking about her mom not her," a fan tweeted.

"You should quit while you're behind," one fan wrote.

"Hmmm... hypocritical much?" another fan wrote.

The public feud between the former Washington teammates began when Griffin claimed Reese "hates" Caitlin Clark. This is following a heated on-court incident during the WNBA season opener between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Clark was called for a flagrant foul on Reese, who reacted strongly before being separated by teammates.

Robert Griffin III hits back at Ryan Clark

46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards - Source: Getty

After Ryan Clark's comments about Robert Griffin III's marriages, Griffin responded strongly on social media.

"There's a line you don't cross in life, and Ryan Clark sprinted past it," Griffin said. "Ryan Clark didn't like my take on Angel Reese hating Caitlin Clark. That's fine. Disagreement is part of the game. But instead of debating my point, he personally attacked me and my family."

Clark doubled down in a series of tweets on Monday, claiming Griffin was "one of the worst teammates I ever had both on the field and on TV."

"I saved you the entire season on MNF. I urged people to let you be you. No matter how corny, how bad a teammate you were I had your back," Clark tweeted.

While Clark and Griffin continue their public battle, Reese downplayed the on-court incident in her postgame press conference, calling the foul "a good basketball play." The Fever and Sky are scheduled to face each other four more times this season.

