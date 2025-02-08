RGIII shines light on Eagles' only path to beating Chiefs in Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles are one victory away from winning the Super Bowl and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy but the final hurdle is arguably the most difficult. They are tasked with beating the two-time defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs, who are chasing an unprecedented three-peat.

Few doubt the Eagles' high-powered offense, who have scored 35 points on average in their three playoff wins so far. However, there are concerns about their ability to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

Retired quarterback Robert Griffin III is among those. He advised Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to devise a game plan that limits explosive plays and forces Mahomes to complete tough throws.

In a lengthy post on X, he wrote:

"The Eagles’ best plan defensively is to not blitz, rush 4, play zone and force Mahomes and the Chiefs to go 12 plays to score every single drive. Make them execute and capitalize on their mistakes when the opportunity arises."

Robert Griffin believes Xavier Worthy is bigger threat than Travis Kelce

Tight end Travis Kelce has been one of the primary reasons for the Chiefs' postseason success over the past seven years. He's the all-time leader in playoff receptions with 174 and second on the receiving yards list with 2,039, trailing only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who finished his career with 2,245.

While Kelce is expected to play a critical role in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Robert Griffin III believes wide receiver Xavier Worthy will be Patrick Mahomes' go-to guy and the player that the Eagles need to be wary of.

He wrote:

"Many fans believe the offense is run through Travis Kelce but it’s actually run through Xavier Worthy... Worthy’s versatility helps the Chiefs offense make defenses cover every inch of the field vertically and horizontally... The Eagles need to focus on stopping Xavier Worthy. He is running deep spear post, high crosses, go balls, jet sweeps, boot and keep slides, fakes and if you don’t play him as the priority, he will quick 6 you. You blink and this man is in the end zone."

Worthy has caught 11 passes on 13 targets for 130 receiving yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' ongoing playoff run. Kansas City will hope he has saved his best for the last game of the season, while Philadelphia will try to take him and Kelce out of the game to improve their odds of containing the Chiefs' offense.

