RGIII trolls former Steelers player claiming Drake Maye will get someone “fired” with 2024 NFL Draft on horizon

Drake Maye has fallen into the background of the NFL Draft conversation in recent weeks as the talk has heated up about J.J. McCarthy, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," former Steelers player Merril Hoge gave one of the biggest indictments on Drake Maye this offseason.

Merril Hoge: "[00:00:14] Drake will get you fired. ... His last game, the NC State game, was the most embarrassing display I'd ever seen from a guy who's supposed to be an elite franchise quarterback. [00:00:30]" [15.5] clip via Get up

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robert Griffin III poked back, defending Maye and trolling Hoge:

RGIII: [00:02:04] "Somebody needs to get Merril Hoge a cape because he's mad right now. But with that cape, he'll be super mad once Drake becomes a franchise QB. [00:02:11]" [7.3] Get Up

The quarterback prospect started the offseason near the top of the draft board. However, over the last two months, he has fallen out of the conversation entirely. Most analysts expect Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels as the top-two picks, followed by J.J. McCarthy. After that, some have Maye and Bo Nix competing for the next spot.

What happened at Drake Maye's game against North Carolina State?

Drake Maye at North Carolina v NC State

The former North Carolina quarterback had a meteoric rise between his first and second years but saw a statistical step back in his junior year. After throwing for 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022, Maye threw for just 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2023.

The perfect resume for a quarterback from a statistical standpoint at the college level features a stat line that only improves every year. Any steps back at the college level are red flags for any player attempting to get into the pros.

Additionally, the last impressions are some of the most lasting, as Hoge indicated by his scathing review of Maye's performance to wrap up his college career. In his final appearance, the North Carolina quarterback completed just 57.9% of his throws for two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 39-20 loss against North Carolina State.

At this point, many question whether Drake Maye will be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.