Russell Wilson will be released by the Denver Broncos in the coming days, ending a tumultuous short-lived era for the organization. Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst, Robert Griffin III, doesn't agree with the way in which the Denver Broncos utilized the Super Bowl winning quarterback.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday morning, Robert Griffin III said that when the Denver Broncos traded for Wilson for an extensive number of draft picks, they should have been all-in on him.

Griffin went on to say that pairing the veteran quarterback with first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett and a young team didn't allow him to achieve success. Robert Griffin said:

"When you bring in a quarterback of that caliber and you cater it to him, you have to fully cater it to him. Not put him in an offense with a first-time head coach, a first-time play caller, a first-time GM and a young team and expect him to make chicken out of chicken s**t!"

Robert Griffin III believes that Wilson is still one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League and that his tenure with the Denver Broncos shouldn't define him. Wilson received a lot of criticism for his lack of success with Denver the past two seasons.

Russell Wilson 'excited' for next chapter in NFL career

Russell Wilson knew the time would come when the Denver Broncos would release him. The team benched the 35-year-old quarterback in December to ensure they wouldn't have to pay his contract in 2025.

This week, the Denver Broncos will officially release Wilson when the new league year opens on March 13. On Monday evening, he took to his social media platforms and thanked he Denver community for everything. Russell Wilson said that he and his family appreciated all the love they received during their time there. He wrote:

"Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members the Denver community. This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.

"Tough times don't last, but tough people do. God's got me. I am excited for what's next."

Russell Wilson also expressed his excitement for the next chapter and that while things are tough now, they will only get better.