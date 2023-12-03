Rhamondre Stevenson injury update: Latest on Patriots RB after Week 13 setback vs Chargers

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The injury happened after Stevenson suffered a hip-drop tackle midway through the 1st quarter of the game. The NFL is expected to aggressively try to remove the hip-drop tackle following the end of the season - the number of injuries caused by the specific kind of tackle is high, and the league is studying a solution.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Rhamondre Stevenson out for the game, the bulk of carries belonged to Ezekiel Elliott, the former Dallas Cowboys superstar who signed with the Patriots during the later parts of the offseason. It's unclear how long Stevenson will be out, but it's unlikely he'll return to play in 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson became a huge part of the Patriots offense

Stevenson, a strong running back who's also very fast and hard to tackle, reminds of LeGarrette Blount, who played for the Patriots over the last decade. He's a fourth-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft who impressed during his rookie year's preseason and carved a role on the offense.

In a year where the Patriots are struggling badly to do anything offensively, Rhamondre Stevenson was a fresh breath of air for the team. Without him, the situation gets even worse - you can't trust Elliott in 2023, having lost his explosiveness and his agility.

Will Bill Belichick return in 2024?

It has been their worst season since the days before Tom Brady.

New England is going through its roughest stretch in a long time with no clear answers in the quarterback position or even its coaching staff. This is the first time in decades that Bill Belichick's job security has been questioned, and the legendary coach is even being discussed as a possibility for other franchises.

The New England Patriots aren't tanking. Bill Belichick would never allow this to take place in his franchise. But that's his worst coaching job in a long time, and New England needs answers to be competitive again. Having a high draft pick in 2024 should help.