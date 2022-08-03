“‘I got to look over my shoulder for Brady next year as a 46-year-old?’” - Rich Eisen believes Tua Tagovailoa will be livid about tampering scandal 

They took a lot of criticism on their path to finding their quarterback, but the Miami Dolphins landed Tua Tagovailoa. Now, on the eve of his make-or-break season, the team has been rocked by a massive scandal that likely rubbed their current quarterback the wrong way. That is, at least, how one NFL analyst sees the situation.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, show host Rich Eisen claimed Tagovailoa was livid about learning of the team's intentions with Tom Brady. With the quarterback set to hit free agency at the end of the season, Tagovailoa could be feeling a storm coming. Here's how Eisen put it:

"But if I'm Tua, I'm like, ‘What gives? Okay, so I'm working my a** off. I don't know if you heard, but I broke my hip. I rehabbed, you drafted me anyway. I don't know if you heard, but Tyreek Hill thinks I'm the most accurate passer in the league. What gives?'"

He went on, explaining that the Dolphins' current quarterback is frustrated that he now needs to watch his back after this season:

"'I got to look over my shoulder for Brady next year as a 46-year-old? Is that what's going on?’"

Tua Tagovailoa's career

Of course, the tampering predates their current quarterback's time in the league. That said, it still set a precedent of interest and put doubts in Tua Tagovailoa's mind. Therefore, the only thing he can do is hope that his resume speaks for itself.

According to Pro Football Reference, the quarterback was drafted fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft. The quarterback was often swapped for bridge quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. In total, the rookie got to see action in ten games, throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

In 2021, many thought the team was poised for a breakout season with the signal-caller. Instead, the team stumbled to a 1-7 record. However, just when things seemed to be at their lowest point, the team rallied. After a multi-month winning streak, they nearly made the playoffs, earning a 9-8 record.

Will the quarterback hit the ground running this year? After a coaching change and the addition of Tyreek Hill, the team, once again, appears poised for success this season in the minds of many. Will the team's quarterback play well enough to keep the front office's attention into 2023?

