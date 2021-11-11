Is Tua Tagovailoa playing tonight vs Ravens in Week 10?

Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins are 2-7 and on pace to be officially knocked out of the playoff race in the next few weeks. To have any hope of lengthening the viability of their season, they will need Tagovailoa's light to turn on like a sun.

But in order to have this happen, the quarterback needs to be available on the field.

Considering his injury history and his struggles with availability this season, his ability to play is not guaranteed by default. Will Tua Tagovailoa be able to take the field tonight against the Baltimore Ravens?

Will Tua Tagovailoa play on Thursday Night Football?

According to CBS Sports, Tagovailoa has an injured finger and his status is questionable but leaning towards playing. Whether he will play or not is a real headscratcher and remains to be determined.

The Dolphins would love to have their (alleged) franchise quarterback on the field tonight. But pushing the quarterback onto the field before he is ready could possibly only make the injury worse.

The Dolphins may opt to sit Tua and allow him extra time to completely heal. This would give the Dolphins a fair opportunity to judge his performance for the rest of the season.

Of course, the elephant in the room with Tagovailoa has been the rumor swirling that the Dolphins may be interested in signing embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Giving Tua the chance to heal allows them a fair and just evaluation of the quarterback's second half of the season.

Jacoby Brissett gets another start if Tua is unable to play

As of tonight, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett gets another shot at redeeming himself after the Dolphins' 1-3 record with him this season. Brissett has thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions this season and hasn't lived up to his potential displayed earlier in his career with the Patriots and Colts.

Even though Brissett has had a down year, he's been playing about as well as the vaunted starter Tagovailoa. Tua has thrown seven touchdowns and five interceptions and is 1-4 as a starter this season.

In fact, one could argue that Brissett has been better as he's lost one less game. That said, this could simply be the result of less time on the field.

Whether it's Brissett or Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are clear underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens. The two face off tonight on FOX at 8:20 PM EST.

