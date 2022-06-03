“You’re on a podcast couch” - Rich Eisen expects Browns to tell Baker Mayfield to suck it up and play for them in 2022

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was discussed by Rich Eisen on his show. Eisen discussed how the team would inform the quarterback to play for them this upcoming season. Eisen said that the quarterback is on a podcast couch and that Cleveland should tell him to show everybody that he can still do it and play for them this season:

“You're on a podcast couch with a dog looking for a belly scratch, that's where you are you need to restart your career and you got to show everybody that you can still do it and you can show everybody that you're a lead pipe wielding professional by putting all this personal stuff aside and doing it for us.”

Eisen continued to say that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is suspension insurance for Deshaun Watson:

“Over the last several weeks, number five on this list, you call them on playing all the hits from the last several weeks, man number five on this list has to do with a narrative that's out there, that somehow some way Baker Mayfield is still on the Browns roster as suspension insurance for the guy who they gave 230 million guaranteed dollars to despite now 23 civil lawsuits active against him.”

He concluded his point by saying that the Browns will look to Mayfield and say that they need him for six, eight, or even 12 games:

“So, it's $10 million for every active civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson... Somehow, some way the Browns have not traded Baker Mayfield because at some point they're going to turn to him and say, 'Hey Baker, we need you. We need you for six games, we need you for eight games, we need you for 12 games, we still need you and you need us still, you need us. Because [of] your career... look where it is right now.'”

Cleveland traded for Watson this offseason to replace Mayfield as the team's franchise quarterback. The team signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million-dollar contract, while Mayfield is owed close to $19 million for the 2022 season.

Will Baker Mayfield start a game for the Browns in 2022?

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

If Cleveland keep Mayfield on the roster, he could start a few games, given the uncertainty of Watson's status. It remains to be seen if the team will trade Mayfield at this point.

Watson could face a suspension from the league for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He's caught in a legal battle concerning 23 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault against multiple massage therapists.

Mayfield was the team's starter for the last four seasons, leading them to the postseason back in the 2020 season. We'll see if Cleveland and Mayfield can reconcile should Watson miss games this upcoming season.

