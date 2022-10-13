Rich Eisen claims Buffalo Bills are hunting this weekend in Kansas City: “They want to win this football game in the worst way”

Rich Eisen believes the Buffalo Bills will be fired up for their big clash against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Oct. 16).

The two teams last met in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season, which ended in an overtime classic in favor of the Chiefs. Buffalo will want revenge and will look to get it done at Arrowhead.

Speaking on his show, "The Rich Eisen Show," Eisen claimed that the Buffalo Bills will be fired up to win against the Chiefs more than ever. He added that the Bills will look to inflict pain on Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in the worst way possible.

Eisen said:

"The Buffalo Bills are coming to town and the Buffalo Bills are coming to town with the most, inhospitable intentions. They want to win this football game in the worst way. I proffer to say if they could have circled any game on the calendar, you could win one."

He added:

"If you ask [Bulls head coach] Sean McDermott, ‘Hey, Sean, welcome to the football gods’ Zoom. We will allow you to circle one one game this year. One. The rest, you're on your own to try and win on your own.

"‘But this is the one. We will put our thumb on the scale and you’ll have your best chance to win, and we'll help you out. Which one is it?’

"He would circle this game at Kansas City. I really believe that. There's many division games. You want to beat New England? I totally get it. But this is the one."

The clash will pit perhaps the two best teams in the NFL so far this season against each other. Both offenses have already shown that they are capable of putting up points at will.

Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs clash will be must-watch football

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

With both teams sitting at 4-1 entering their Week 6 encounter against each other, this contest will have NFL fans salivating. Josh Allen will clash horns against Patrick Mahomes and both offenses will be looking to outdo each other.

The last time they met, the game ended in a 42-36 win for Mahomes and the Chiefs at ArrowHead as they booked their spot in the AFC Championship game.

The Bills will want revenge for being knocked out of the playoffs last year, while Kansas City will be keen to win once again. Consequently, this could be one of the games of the season.

