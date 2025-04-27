Rich Eisen criticizes Shedeur Sanders' "negative side" ahead of QB's battle with Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett

On Saturday’s episode of the “Rich Eisen Show,” analyst Rich Eisen pointed out some concerns about Shedeur Sanders' play. He said the former Colorado quarterback drifts out of pockets, takes bad sacks, and needs to play faster, adding that speeding up his decisions will be key.

Ad

"This was the negative side. It was drifting out of pockets, it was taking bad sacks at inopportune times. The thing to me was just playing faster. He just got to speed up his clock and play faster, but CD, when he's got everything lined up and he’s getting his feet in the ground, he is a very accurate thrower."

Ad

Trending

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cleveland Browns picked Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up to get him at No. 144. This came just one day after they selected former Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick. Many thought picking Gabriel would rule out Sanders. Instead, the Browns chose to bring in both.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described Sanders as a "lottery ticket" for Cleveland during Day 3 draft coverage. He said Gabriel looks more like a future backup. Rapoport also noted that the Browns have a future first-round pick, giving them options if Sanders or Gabriel do not work out.

Ad

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Friday that there’ll be a full competition at quarterback. Sanders, Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco will all fight for playing time. Stefanski said every player will need to work hard to carve out a role.

At Colorado, Shedeur Sanders completed 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 TDs in 2024. But he was sacked 42 times, a number that shows his need to get the ball out faster. Sanders has the arm talent. His success now depends on how quickly he can adjust to the NFL.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders reveals how he’ll handle QB battle at Cleveland

After falling to the fifth round, Shedeur Sanders is preparing for a quarterback competition with Cleveland. Once seen as a possible No. 1 pick, the 23-year-old’s stock dropped after the NFL Combine.

Cam Ward rose to the top, selected first by the Titans, while Jaxson Dart was taken at No. 25 by the Giants. Sanders watched several QBs, including Dillon Gabriel and Tyler Shough, come off the board ahead of him.

Ad

When asked about his approach heading into minicamp on Saturday, Sanders said,

“Get there, and handle my business. Do what I have to do, whatever role that is. I’m just thankful for the opportunity, so that’s all I can ask for, the rest is on me.”

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders, refreshingly, has been even-keeled at sliding down the draft order. It remains to be seen how he performs on the practice field and which QB spot he may possibly earn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"