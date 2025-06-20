Rich Eisen gives clear verdict on Chiefs vs Eagles Week 2 game as Andy Reid's team eyes Super Bowl revenge 

Since taking over as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, Andy Reid has led the franchise to three Super Bowl championships. They were in contention to three-peat the Lombardi Trophy last year. The Chiefs emerged as the AFC Champions and took on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

However, after losing to them in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles got their revenge and took home the victory with a dominating 40-22 final score. Thus, Andy Reid's team failed to fulfill their dreams of becoming the first NFL team to three-peat the Lombardi Trophy.

Now, the Chiefs are in the middle of their preparations for their redemption arc this upcoming season. And in Week 2, they get the chance to exact revenge against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday, Rich Eisen gave his verdict on this highly anticipated showdown on "The Rich Eisen Show":

"The Kansas City Chiefs are going to start in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers, and they're going to win that game. Then they're going to go home and take on the Philadelphia Eagles, and they're going to win that game."

Since taking over the Chiefs in 2013, Andy Reid has faced the Eagles five times in total. He had a three-game winning streak before losing their first game during the 2023 season. Both teams have faced each other 12 times in total, with both teams tied 6-6 in this rivalry series.

Rich Eisen also had the Chiefs going on a winning streak up until Week 9 when they faced the Buffalo Bills. He has them finishing the regular season with a 15-2 record and finishing first place in the AFC West.

Colin Cowherd downplays Andy Reid's legacy with Chiefs

Andy Reid's contributions have helped the Chiefs become one of the top NFL teams in the modern era. With three Super Bowl titles under his belt, he is considered a coaching legend in Kansas.

However, analyst Colin Cowherd gave a harsh reality check to Reid. According to him, he started enjoying success only after securing Patrick Mahomes as the team's starting quarterback:

"As great as Andy Reid is, he only started hoisting trophies when he got Patrick Mahomes."

The Chiefs drafted Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Before that, Reid never made it to the Super Bowl with the Chiefs and also never competed for the AFC Championship.

