"You're going to want it": Chiefs HC Andy Reid once hilariously compared winning Super Bowl to chocolate cake

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid loves winning championships. With three Super Bowl victories and five AFC championships under his belt, Reid wants more. However, if there is something he loves besides football, it's food. In January 2022, in classic Andy Reid fashion, he once made a sweet and memorable comparison when describing what it feels like to win a Super Bowl.

Sports anchor Aaron Ladd tweeted Reid’s comment.

“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, then you have one dangled in front of your face — you’re probably going to want to eat that too,” Reid told Golf Digest. “Not much is going to stop you.”

It’s vintage Reid with humor, food and football wrapped in one. Just like chocolate cake, one slice isn’t enough, and Reid wanted more Super Bowls.

In 2022, the Chiefs had one Lombardi Trophy under Reid’s leadership. However, Reid proved that though he was being sarcastic, his words weren’t worthless, as the Chiefs won two successive Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, the Chiefs came agonizingly close to winning one more and completing a three-peat.

The same year, Reid revealed his favorite candy to the public during a Zoom call with media before the Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans game.

When Reid was asked about his favorite Halloween candy, he said:

“I’ve got two favorite candies for sure, peanut-covered M&M’S, I love those. Peanut M&M’s, actually. And then Mr. Goodbar. It seems like every time I walk by Mr. Goodbar, he calls me and says, ‘Andy, come eat me.’ So, I very seldom pass those up.”

Andy Reid celebrates victory with cheeseburgers

Andy Reid’s love for food isn’t just a punchline, it's his personality trait. The man who once called in a favor from celebrity chef Michael Mina for turkey tips on Thanksgiving also has a standing Saturday night tradition: cheeseburger talks.

“Every Saturday, he talks about the local cows and what types of burgers we’re going to have,” safety Justin Reid said.

Besides chocolates, Reid loves cheeseburgers. After winning his first AFC championship in 2020 with the Chiefs, Reid revealed that he had a cheeseburger before going to bed. Two weeks later, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers to clinch Super Bowl LIV, and Reid said that he would probably celebrate it with a double cheeseburger.

