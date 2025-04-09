  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "You're going to want it": Chiefs HC Andy Reid once hilariously compared winning Super Bowl to chocolate cake

"You're going to want it": Chiefs HC Andy Reid once hilariously compared winning Super Bowl to chocolate cake

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Apr 09, 2025 22:39 GMT
NFL: NFL Annual League Meeting - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFL Annual League Meeting - Source: Imagn

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid loves winning championships. With three Super Bowl victories and five AFC championships under his belt, Reid wants more. However, if there is something he loves besides football, it's food. In January 2022, in classic Andy Reid fashion, he once made a sweet and memorable comparison when describing what it feels like to win a Super Bowl.

Ad

Sports anchor Aaron Ladd tweeted Reid’s comment.

“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, then you have one dangled in front of your face — you’re probably going to want to eat that too,” Reid told Golf Digest. “Not much is going to stop you.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It’s vintage Reid with humor, food and football wrapped in one. Just like chocolate cake, one slice isn’t enough, and Reid wanted more Super Bowls.

In 2022, the Chiefs had one Lombardi Trophy under Reid’s leadership. However, Reid proved that though he was being sarcastic, his words weren’t worthless, as the Chiefs won two successive Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, the Chiefs came agonizingly close to winning one more and completing a three-peat.

Ad

The same year, Reid revealed his favorite candy to the public during a Zoom call with media before the Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans game.

When Reid was asked about his favorite Halloween candy, he said:

“I’ve got two favorite candies for sure, peanut-covered M&M’S, I love those. Peanut M&M’s, actually. And then Mr. Goodbar. It seems like every time I walk by Mr. Goodbar, he calls me and says, ‘Andy, come eat me.’ So, I very seldom pass those up.”
Ad

Andy Reid celebrates victory with cheeseburgers

Andy Reid’s love for food isn’t just a punchline, it's his personality trait. The man who once called in a favor from celebrity chef Michael Mina for turkey tips on Thanksgiving also has a standing Saturday night tradition: cheeseburger talks.

“Every Saturday, he talks about the local cows and what types of burgers we’re going to have,” safety Justin Reid said.

Besides chocolates, Reid loves cheeseburgers. After winning his first AFC championship in 2020 with the Chiefs, Reid revealed that he had a cheeseburger before going to bed. Two weeks later, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers to clinch Super Bowl LIV, and Reid said that he would probably celebrate it with a double cheeseburger.

About the author
Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.

His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.

When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी