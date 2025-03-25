Rich Eisen gives clear verdict on Travis Hunter by comparing him to $700,000,000 MLB star

NFL analyst Rich Eisen has a high opinion of Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is expected to be a high pick in the 2025 NFL draft next month.

On "The Rich Eisen Show" on Monday, Eisen said that, because of Hunter's dynamic ability to play on both sides of the ball as a cornerback and wide receiver, he expects Hunter to be a sure-fire top five pick. He likened Hunter's rare talent to that of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in the MLB.

“He is going to play both. The question is, which side will he – to use the phrase, I think Todd McShay has been using the phrase – major in. ... He's going to do both. I mean, for sure, the question is, how many snaps, and who's going to be the one who's the guardian of this system?

"And I can't wait to find out who is going to have this unique talent placed in their hands and say, 'Coach it!' I think Travis Hunter is a top five pick all day long, either side of the ball. … Just in the same way that Ohtani is a $700, million player because he does both.”

The Ohtani comparison is an interesting one, as the Japanese star plays both as a designated hitter and pitcher and does both at an elite level. His talent is so rare that the Dodgers inked Ohtani to a monumental 10-year, $700 million contract in December 2023. It will be interesting to see if Hunter sees similar value in his NFL career with his unique abilities.

Potential landing spots for Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL draft

NFL combine - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter is expected to go early in the 2025 NFL draft.

In Colorado, Hunter started at both wide receiver and cornerback for Deion Sanders' team, and he did so at an elite level. There are plenty of teams within the first few selections that could use Hunter's unique skill set. Even the Tennessee Titans at the first selection would be a logical landing spot for Hunter.

However, the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars round out the top five after Tennessee. While Cleveland and New York reportedly appear to be leaning more toward quarterbacks, the Patriots and Jaguars could be in the market for Hunter's services as well, come draft night on April 24.

