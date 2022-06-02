Rich Eisen laments Antonio Brown's fall from grace leading to blowout with Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are no longer friends. The latter's on-field meltdown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' come-from-behind victory this past January at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets was the final break in their relationship.

Rich Eisen, host of The Rich Eisen Show, reminisced about Brown back when he was a Pittsburgh Steeler:

“This is so sad. I gotta tell you how sad this is….I remember interviewing Antonio Brown again on a Thursday night football. He balled out, I believe he was against the Browns, years ago...may have been year one, potentially year two for him. The memory fades because it's been 12 years since the kid came off the campus of Central Michigan where he had to go to get a shot from South Florida. And this was a time when Mike Wallace, remember him, he wanted his money. Oh, yeah. And the Steelers were like, 'now go to Miami,' and they paid him instead."

According to Eisen, it couldn't be sadder how it all ended:

"All you need to know is he could have played with Tom Brady more and took his uniform off , skipped out of New Jersey against the Jets with his team near him in the worst way. And that's the way he exits the stage. It couldn't be sadder, could not be more sad… I want to see him play. But not with everything else going on.”

Why Tom Brady and Antonio Brown won't be Tampa Bay teammates in 2022

Needless to say, the NFL is hesitant about whether or not the January walkout was too much to look past for Brown's future. Tom Brady and Antonio Brown were once a Super Bowl quarterback-wide receiver pairing, but they won't be teammates any longer due to a burgeoning rap career for Brown.

His comments about Brady to the Tampa Bay Times this past March definitely don't help, either:

“But a friend is not in this world and how we’re living. We’re playing professional sports. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady is my friend because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football, right? These guys called me to win the Super Bowl, not for the Toilet Bowl.”

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "Once you burn the Brady bridge, it's hard to build another one" - Skip Bayless on the negative impact of Antonio Brown speaking against Tom Brady dlvr.it/SRKbqX "Once you burn the Brady bridge, it's hard to build another one" - Skip Bayless on the negative impact of Antonio Brown speaking against Tom Brady dlvr.it/SRKbqX

Brown may have burned his last bridge to the NFL, having openly admitted in the past that Brady got him a job when no one else would.

