"I would not take Tom Brady over Zach Wilson" - Rich Eisen claims he would rather have the second-year QB than seven-time Super Bowl champion

In 2021, Tom Brady had perhaps his best statistical season ever. At the age of 44, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback led the NFL with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Despite his many accolades and achievements, there are some, such as NFL Network's Rich Eisen, who would rather take another up-and-coming quarterback as their leader next season.

The player is the New York Jets' second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Here's what Eisen had to say about the matter on a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show:

“I would legitimately (choose Brady over Wilson) as a Jets fan and somebody who loves Tom Brady more than most certainly in the media."

He continued:

"You know, I've got that Michigan thing. I would look you in the face and on the hair of my children say, 'I would not take Tom Brady over Zach.' I'm not lying. I do not want to stop Zach Wilson's development for a possibility of Brady taking us to the Championship game."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Eisen would choose Wilson so as not to halt his progression and development as a young starter in the NFL. The Jets have been to one Super Bowl in their history. They won Super Bowl III in 1969 against heavy favorites, the Baltimore Colts. For a Jets fan to be that dismissive of a potential Super Bowl appearance, he must really believe in Wilson's potential.

Will Tom Brady retire at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

This offseason has provided Tom Brady with a new profession whenever he does decide to finally hang up the cleats.

It was reported that FOX network struck a 375 million dollar deal with the star quarterback to become an NFL analyst once he retires from the league.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



That $375 million is more than Brady has made from NFL contracts in his entire career (about $333M after this season).



theathletic.com/news/tom-brady… Tom Brady's contract with FOX Sports when he retires from playing is 10-years at $375M, according to the New York Post.That $375 million is more than Brady has made from NFL contracts in his entire career (about $333M after this season). Tom Brady's contract with FOX Sports when he retires from playing is 10-years at $375M, according to the New York Post.That $375 million is more than Brady has made from NFL contracts in his entire career (about $333M after this season).theathletic.com/news/tom-brady… https://t.co/CZvSUsp0LV

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

With a hefty payday waiting for him at FOX, does this mean that the All-Pro quarterback will call it a career at the conclusion of the 2022 season?

The egendary quarterback is known to play with a chip on his shoulder, so he will undoubtedly go into next season looking to avenge the team's last-second 30-27 loss in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams.

The results of next season may play a large part in determining whether or not the Pro Bowl signal caller decides to retire. As always, he will consult his wife Gisele Bundchen and other close family and friends.

But ultimately, as has been the case over the past few years, the final decision on when to hang up the cleats rests with him. It will be exciting to watch him play at the age of 45 when the season kicks off later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far