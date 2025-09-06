  • home icon
  Rich Eisen takes a shot at Harrison Butker's Donald Trump and MAGA allegiance after Chiefs kicker makes massive error vs. Chargers 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 06, 2025 03:33 GMT
Rich Eisen takes shot at Harrison Butker
Rich Eisen takes shot at Harrison Butker's Donald Trump and MAGA allegiance after Chiefs kicker makes massive error vs. Chargers (Source: Imagn)

Rich Eisen took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker during their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Andy Reid's team was trailing 13-6 heading into the second half. However, Patrick Mahomes minimized that deficit to 13-12 after scoring an 11-yard rushing touchdown.

Butker had the chance to bring the Chiefs level at 13-13. However, he failed to convert his extra-point kick, which drew out a politically inclined comment from Rich Eisen.

"No good! Oh! Harrison Butker, interestingly enough is wide right!" Eisen said on the broadcast.
Butker has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. In October 2024, he endorsed the president during a 'Josh Hawley for Senate' event. The kicker heaped praise on Trump as "pro-life" and expressed his support for Hawley's Senate candidacy.

"I'm supporting the president that's going to be the most pro-life president," Butker said via Newsweek. "It's a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn.
"That's what we should prioritize and that's obviously what Senator Hawley is doing as a man of faith. You have to vote for whoever is going to be the most pro-life. We have to be prayerful men to put God first and I think that's what is going to be the best for our country," he added.
After the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Butker received an invite to the White House to meet Trump. Both of them shared similar views on various topics and political inclinations, resulting in a fruitful bond between them.

NFL insider heaps praise on Harrison Butker's 59-yard field goal

Before his second-half failed extra-point conversion attempt, Butker scored two field goals in the second quarter to keep the Chiefs in the game.

With just 10 seconds remaining before halftime, Butker scored an impressive 59-yard field goal. NFL insider Jordan Schultz praised Butker for the kick.

"One of the most impressive things I've seen on a football field in quite some time. Harrison Butker with a bomb from 59, but the precision and hustle in between equally as tough in my book," Schultz wrote on X/Twitter.
The Chiefs had a fighting chance after Patrick Mahomes' passing TD to Travis Kelce in the fourth quarter. However, Justin Herbert responded with a passing TD of his own, giving the Chargers a 27-18 lead.

With just over two minutes left in the game, Butker scored another 27-yard field goal to make the score 27-21. However, it was not enough to help Any Reid's team make a comeback as they started off the season with a disappointing loss to the Chargers.

