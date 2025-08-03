Saquon Barkley joins Donald Trump’s “President’s Council" alongside Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker and 49ers DE Nick Bosa

US President Donald Trump has named several NFL players, including Super Bowl Champion Saquon Barkley, as members in his Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. Trump has recently announced that the Presidential Fitness Test in schools will be resuming after it was discontinued during Barack Obama's administration.

"This is a wonderful tradition, and we're bringing it back," Trump said on Thursday.

The Presidential Fitness Test for American children consisted of one-mile runs, sit-ups and stretching exercises, which are focused on young people's health and athletic development.

Besides the Philadelphia Eagles' star running back, LB Lawrence Taylor, QB Tony Romo, K Harrison Butker, DE Nick Bosa and even commissioner Roger Goodell have been named as members of the council.

"I was always a person that loved playing sports. I was good at sports," Trump said. "When you are really focused on sports, you've thought about nothing else. To an extent, this is one of the reasons I like golf. You get away for a couple of hours."

After Trump won the 2024 Presidential election, several NFL players shared their support for the President. Ahead of the Eagles' visit to the White House for their Super Bowl win, Saquon Barkley spent time with the President, which raised eyebrows among a group of fans.

Trump lauded the stars who were with him on Thursday, including golfer Bryson DeChambeau, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and WWE icon Paul "Triple H" Levesque. He also mentioned Tua Tagovailoa and even demanded he stay healthy in 2025.

Donald Trump sends clear message to Tua Tagovailoa

During his Thursday speech, Donald Trump also mentioned Miami Dolphins' star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will also be a member of his council. Trump shared his confidence that Tagovailoa will thrive next season as long as he stays healthy.

"Saquon Barkley was on the council and Tua Tagovailoa the quarterback, he’s been fantastic. ... When he’s not injured, he’s great. He’s gotta stay healthy. He’s a great guy.”

Mike McDaniel echoed these comments on Saturday, saying he wasn't concerned about Tagovailoa's work to be healthy in 2025. The Dolphins' coach used Trump's words to motivate Tagovailoa.

“I think if I was concerned about how serious he (Tua) was taking his part in staying healthy, I think he got an executive order last night to stay healthy if I’m not mistaken,” McDaniel joked.

Donald Trump was a popular topic in the league during the 2024 season. That shouldn't change if he's having so many current and former players working with him.

