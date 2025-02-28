Reporters Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz are not the ones people think of when the topic of feuds within the NFL Comes up. But things got heated on Thursday, just as the NFL Scouting Combine was commencing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Ad

As Rich Eisen began a conversation with the two insiders, the veteran radio host and sportscaster said:

"He is the Jake Paul of NFL Network. Lots of buzz. He's trending with no punches thrown. Ian Rapoport."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eisen further stirred the pot by implying that Ian was perhaps a little 'under-caffeinated,' to which his NFL Network colleague responded:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I’m properly caffeinated. Lot of great coffee brands, Dunkin’ does a really nice job. … I could go on and on about the coffee brands that I love, that’s not for right now.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eisen's comments were in response to an alleged confrontation between Rapoport and Jordan Schultz which had transpired at a coffee shop just before the show.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter also reacted by posting a photo of the Starbucks logo (the incident had occurred at a branch of it, and Schultz's father Howard is the brand's former CEO):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of the Ian Rapoport-Jordan Schultz incident

NBC Sports' Mike Florio has a detailed account of what transpired between Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz. He says the catalyst must have been their conflicting reports on Matthew Stafford's meeting with Tom Brady in Montana amidst rumors that the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Ram is being targeted by the Las Vegas Raiders to be their new starting quarterback.

Ad

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it was "unplanned". But his Fox Sports counter, Jordan Schultz claimed otherwise. Soon, Eric Sollenberger, aka PFT Commenter, mentioned "a serious big-time confrontation" between "two NFL news breakers":

Expand Tweet

Ad

As it turns out, the NFL Network insider was talking to an agent at a Starbucks when Schultz accosted him and said something to the tune of "We need to talk."

Rapoport rebuffed him, and that was when the the matter escalated:

“If you have anything to say it to me, say it to my (expletive) face. If this continues we’re going to have a (expletive) problem.”

Ad

Eventually, security intervened. Later in the day, Schultz told PFT via text:

“It really isn’t anything too much. Ian Rapoport and I had a verbal confrontation. It lasted a little over a minute. Multiple agents and reporters were nearby. Rapoport was the one who called security shortly after, but it never escalated further.”

Rapoport, meanwhile, declined to comment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins