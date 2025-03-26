Rich Eisen uses Tom Brady’s system to grade Steelers and Giants for Aaron Rodgers

With Aaron Rodgers still undecided on his next team, Rich Eisen used Tom Brady's method to determine whether the Steelers or the Giants might be the best destination for him. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reminisced about the various considerations that went into his decision to leave England and go to Tampa Bay. Rich Eisen quoted from that to say,

"He [Tom Brady] said that when Tampa Bay came into the picture as a serious option for him he asked himself, 'As someone headed into their 40s with School age kids and 20 years worth of battle scars - what truly mattered? And he wound up with a list of about as he said 20 things that I then ranked on a graded scale from one to three.'"

Eisen then admitted that this is Aaron Rodgers' first free agency, he is already 40, and he does not have familial considerations like Tom Brady did. But both quarterbacks share a similarity that they have been in this business for two decades, noting,

"Now the difference between him and Aaron Rodgers is that Rodgers is going through his first free agency of his career in life. Number one, he's already 40, two he doesn't have school age kids, but he does have 20 years worth of battle scars. So what I'd like to do is throw this out, one to three, and grade it between the Giants and the Steelers."

Rich Eisen and his co-hosts then used those scales to determine that Pittsburgh is a better fit than New York. They also added other considerations like the relative strength of their divisions to arrive at that decision.

Rich Eisen's Tom Brady method for Aaron Rodgers rendered moot after Giants made QB decision

While Rich Eisen arrived at the conclusion that Pittsburgh is better for Aaron Rodgers than New York, using Tom Brady's grading method, the whole discussion might have been for naught after the Giants confirmed acquiring Russell Wilson.

The former Seahawks Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a one-year deal, which means that Aaron Rodgers probably might have to look elsewhere. He had reported an interest in the Vikings but it does not look like Minnesota is going down that route either.

That practically leaves the Steelers as the only option for the former Packers legend. With multiple franchises making a decision to move on without him, the Tom Brady approach is unlikely to apply in his case.

