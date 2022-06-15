Richard Sherman addresses rumors of NFL retirement after joining Amazon's TNF broadcasting team

Richard Sherman is not hanging up the helmet and cleats just yet, having recently relayed that his signing of an Amazon broadcast contract is not the end of his NFL playing career.

According to the 34-year-old, if a team needs help in the secondary ahead of the postseason, he'll entertain offers towards the conclusion of the 2022 regular season:

"No, no, I'm still leaving that door open as long as I can. I'm obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they're there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn't pass it up. If somebody wants to call late December, I'm happy to help."

According to Sherman, no one will be impervious to his on-screen criticism during broadcasts. Being a potential future teammate of his will not stop Sherman from calling out players if needed:

"I can't do anything but keep it honest. If you're playing well, I'm going to call it. If you're not playing well, you got to call it."

Richard Sherman has two years more of a playing career at most

From the sounds of it, Sherman is transitioning to a post-playing career with the Amazon broadcast deal. The Compton native spoke about the limited amount of time he has left as a player:

"I only want to play two more (seasons). I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game."

During the 2021 season, Sherman joined the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hoping to add late-career hardware to his trophy case.

Over his 11 years in the NFL, Richard Sherman has been to three Super Bowls and has won once with the Seahawks in 2013/14. His 'Legion of Boom' group was stopped short—or rather, picked off in the end zone during the game's closing moments—in their repeat bid in 2015. In 2019/20, the San Francisco 49ers made the title game following what could be his final Pro Bowl season.

Where he goes next is not yet clear, but not every team will have the chance to sign him. The Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers make up the short list of teams with a realistic shot at hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2023.

