Richard Sherman breaks his silence following arrest on charges of 'burglary domestic violence'

Following his recent arrest, Richard Sherman has chosen to speak out on the situation via his Instagram page. The statement comes after Sherman was released from jail by a judge without bail on Thursday, provided Sherman follows the judge's conditions.

The judge's conditions were as follows: Sherman cannot possess firearms, he must return to court when requested, he cannot use drugs or alcohol, and he has a no-contact order with his father-in-law.

Richard Sherman breaks his silence

Since news broke early Wednesday morning of Sherman's arrest on a charge of burglary domestic violence, the sports world has been awaiting a statement from Sherman.

Sherman delivered that statement Friday afternoon. In his statement, Sherman expressed remorse for his actions and mentioned the recent personal struggles he's dealt with. He also mentioned the importance of mental and emotional health.

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night,” Sherman wrote. “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family, and support system to lean on during this time.”

Sherman's next steps

The 33-year old Sherman, who's not currently on an NFL roster, will have a very uncertain next couple of months. His free agency decision has been placed on the backburner. Beyond his pending court charges, the former Seattle Seahawk will likely face an NFL investigation, which could result in a suspension for the 2021 season.

The most serious of Sherman's charges - felony burglary domestic violence charge - was downgraded to misdemeanor criminal trespass. Sherman is now facing four misdemeanor charges for his actions on Tuesday night. The four misdemeanor charges are DUI, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

Richard Sherman was ‘drunk’ and threatened to kill himself before arrest, according to a 911 caller.https://t.co/mR8pFPH5lW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2021

Sherman, as declared in his statement, will also spend the immediate future getting the mental and emotional help he needs.

