One of the more intriguing matchups during Week 5 in the NFL is the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers (4-0) and Cowboys (3-1) are two of the top teams in the NFC, and this Sunday's matchup could show who is the superior NFC team.

The 49ers enter the game as four-point home favorites, and it could be the toughest game this season for both teams.

Heading into the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some eye-popping remarks when talking about the 49ers. He said that in order for San Francisco to reach the Super Bowl, it has to get through Dallas first.

On Undisputed, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, who played three seasons for the 49ers, called out Jones' comments on social media. Sherman said the 49ers aren't phased:

"I don't even think it's slick, Jerry. I think, at the end of the day, the 49ers are not looking at social media listening to Jerry Jones. I don't even know Brock Purdy has Twitter. I don't know his Twitter handle. I'm not sure to see Christian McCaffrey is on social media.

"A lot of these dudes, Nicholas John Bosa. I know he has an account, but they're not sitting near reading what did they say about us. Because they don't really care. A lion doesn't care about the opinion of sheep."

Here is the full quote from Jones that Sherman referred to:

"They are probably right now the most likely team to win the Super Bowl. But in order for them to get there, they've got to go by us, hopefully two times, if that's the way it falls in the playoffs, and we're in the playoffs, of course. The bottom line is, you're playing the best."

Is Week 5's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers a must-win game for the Dallas Cowboys?

Deebo Samuel makes a reception during the NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Every week is a must-win game, but are the Dallas Cowboys under more pressure after the comments Jones made this week?

If you're going to make a statement that the NFC runs through your team against a team that beat you in the past two meetings (both in the playoffs), then you have to back your talk up.

While Dallas is a good team, it's a little odd to hear Jones make those comments about the team that has beaten his Cowboys the past two times they met in the playoffs.

Dallas needs a win not only for Jones' sake but to keep its playoff push going. The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 and look like they have a great chance at repeating as division winners.

