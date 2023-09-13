Richard Sherman calls out Cowboys owner for labelling Dak Prescott 'the best leader' - “Jerry must have closed his eyes”

People have a different way of leading and for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, he called Dak Prescott the best leader he has ever seen. Now, naturally, Jerry has to say that given that Dak is his quarterback, but former star cornerback Richard Sherman doesn't buy what Jerry is selling.

Jones might be telling the truth and fully believes that Dak is the best leader he has ever seen, after all, he hasn't been around the legends of the game day-to-day like he is with Prescott.

With other quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning, Sherman understands why Jerry said what he said, but he doesn't buy that Jones thinks Dak is the best leader he has seen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sherman said on FS1's Undisputed:

“I mean, Jerry must have closed his eyes when them boys came into town like Tom Brady, A-Rod, you know, Peyton, like, he must have totally just closed his eyes because I love Dak. Rain Dakota Prescott is a great human being, a great football player, but the best leader ever seen. I mean, Jerry, you've been around his game a long time and saw a lot of people come through and come and go and I just, I mean, he's just at this point trying to raise this quarterback up and instil confidence and I respect that but come on now.”

Expand Tweet

Dak Prescott and Cowboys off to blistering start

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

There were many detractors to the Cowboys being able to roll into MetLife Stadium and hand the Giants an L to start the season, but that's exactly what Mike McCarthy's team did.

Now, much of it was the defense's doing as they simply stole Daniel Jones' soul by sacking him seven times and intercepted him twice.

The 40-0 drubbing was a statement to the rest of the league that Dallas is for real. Yet there are some who still doubt Dak Prescott and the offense because they didn't do much on Sunday night.

Well, they didn't have to. Also, Prescott's first three drives ended in points (FG, FG, TD), so that's not too bad, is it?

Yes, it is only one game, so we can't crown Dallas yet, but it is a good start to a season where many have Dak Prescott and the Cowboys as Super Bowl favorites.