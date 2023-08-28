Richard Sherman claims Michael Irvin gave Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb "worst advice ever" as new Undisputed era gets off to heated start

As CeeDee Lamb and other members of the franchise gear up for 2023, Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson made their debut on the new version of Undisputed. One of the first topics of discussion was, of course, the Dallas Cowboys.

The conversation centered in on CeeDee Lamb, and former Cowboy star Michael Irvin offered some advice that Sherman condemned. Here's the advice that kicked it off, leading Sherman to declare it the "worst advice I've ever heard," per Shannon sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) on X:

"Listen, man, with all these people around, you need to learn to catch this ball in your body. So, so in your hands, you tighten up, the ball goes through them."

Sherman then responded, kicking off an indiscernable exchange of both former players talking over each other:

"[That's] the worst advice I've ever heard."

Overall, it sounded like pretty standard advice, but it was news to the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback. As the two went back and forth, Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson simply leaned back and Bayless threw his hands up. Some would interpret it as him staying clear on the issue but some could also see it has him saying "look at the premier show I made."

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb set to light up secondaries in 2023

CeeDee Lamb at Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys

It seems like the wide receiver just arrived in the league for many, but he's already heading into his fourth season. Thus far, his production has been outstanding and has only trended up. In his rookie season, he caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2021, he caught 79 passes for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. In 2022, he caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. Put simply, he's been reliable and shows no signs of slowing down. That said, if he wants a run at the tippy top of the wide receiver rankings, he's going to need to earn at least 300+ more yards in 2023.

With an extra game now added to the calendar, 1,300 yards doesn't have quite the same pop that it used to. Sure, even 1,000 yards is nothing to scoff at, but the best receivers are earning well over 1,500 yards. Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill earned more than 1,700 yards last year. Before that, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp earned 1,947 yards.

Both receivers didn't exactly have the best quarterbacks in the league, either. As such, for CeeDee Lamb, his goal is shaping up to be getting more than and ideally well past 1,500 yards through the air, regardless of who's at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

