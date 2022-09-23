Richard Sherman claims Russell Wilson was coddled in Seattle and not held to the same standards as others

Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson played six seasons together for the Seattle Seahawks. They also won a Super Bowl together in February 2014. Despite that, it seems like Sherman isn't that fond of Wilson for a variety of factors. Sherman thinks that when Wilson was the quarterback for the Seahawks, he was treated like a golden boy by the franchise.

On the Richard Sherman podcast, Sherman talked about how Wilson was treated differently from the others. Here's what he said:

"When you got 52 guys being held to a certain standard, you got one guy not being held to the standards, then it's going to cause some friction no matter what."

He continued:

"The longer you do it, the longer the friction is going to go. It is what it is. That's just human nature. Like you're saying, these are all pros, play like all pros, and then you're like, this guy's okay."

It's an interesting take and it's true that quarterbacks are treated a bit differently in the NFL. On and off the field, they are a protected species. On the field, they are protected a little more by the rules, mainly for player safety. Whereas franchises treat them a little differently in order to get the most out of them. It must be said that a little more leeway is granted to quarterbacks than other positions.

Russell Wilson is under pressure in Week 3

Russell Wilson - Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are 1-1 after two weeks of football. So far, new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson hasn't performed as many would have hoped for. As a result, he is under pressure to put on a show in Week 3 against a familiar opponent - the San Francisco 49ers.

Wilson has faced the 49ers every year in his career as he was part of the NFC West prior to his move to the Broncos. He's had a lot of success against the 49ers and hopes to continue that. In 20 games against them, Russell Wilson is 16-4 and has a passer rating of 100.2. He's thrown for 4,169 yards, 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in those games.

A positive result along with a dominant performance is expected from Wilson, who hopes to show the world that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

The San Francisco 49ers are currently the -1.5 favorites against the Denver Broncos for their Week 3 matchup. With both teams in need of a win, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

