After being released by the Indianapolis Colts, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys expressed interest in signing linebacker Shaq Leonard. Despite the interest, Leonard signed with the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFC East this week.

On FS1's "Undisputed" this week, Richard Sherman said that despite what Jerry Jones says, he was hurt by Leonard's decision to sign with the Eagles. He said that the longtime Dallas Cowboys owner could downplay it any way he wants, but there was significant interest from his camp to fill a hole in the defense.

"When you don't get picked it stings a little bit, Jerry's gonna say whatever he needs to do, because just like in free agency, or just like the trade deadline when he doesn't hit on anything and nobody calls his phone," Sherman said.

"He said we didn't need anybody anyway. We weren't looking we only answered the phone if we get good deals. No, you're not that's why you're not going to the Super Bowl."

Richard Sherman then doubled down on his thoughts and said that Jones and the Cowboys' failure to lockdown key free agents is the reason why they are in a two-decade-long Super Bowl drought.

Jerry Jones said money wasn't the issue in Shaq Leonard's negotiations

During Jerry Jones' weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan this week, he discussed his team's pursuit of linebacker Shaq Leonard. He said that he believes Leonard's decision to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles instead of the Dallas Cowboys wasn't financially motivated.

"There was absolutely never a dollar, any money, mentioned. There was never a financial issue at all. That wasn’t the case. He wanted to go where he thought he had the best chance to play," Jones said.

"We wanted him ... thought he had a place here. But it's not like he left some hole that we can't fill. We could very easily see him out there against us Sunday. But it was never an issue for us with the confidence we have in our linebackers."

He said that he believes he chose the Eagles because of the playing time he will get with the NFC East leader. He then said that his team would be fine even though the Dallas Cowboys weren't able to sign Leonard.

Jones went on to declare that the Cowboys' defense is stacked and that they will not suffer in any way even after losing out on Leonard.