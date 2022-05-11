Richard Sherman delivers verdict on Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance QB1 debate

Richard Sherman isn't one to shy away from offering his opinion. From infamous post-game interviews such as 'The Tip' to television debates with Skip Bayless, Sherman has always been keen to voice his feelings. Though it may seem aggressive, he is simply passionate about displaying his viewpoints.

In his latest statement, the Super Bowl XLVIII champion and three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback weighed in on the quarterback situation in San Francisco.

The team currently has to decide between second-year quarterback Trey Lance and Jimmy Garappolo, who is entering his ninth year in the NFL, for the starting quarterback job.

Richard Sherman, a member of the 49ers from 2018 to 2020, believes San Francisco will keep both quarterbacks on their roster, giving Lance the nod as the starter. He presented his views on 'The Richard Sherman Podcast'.

"I think he's (Jimmy Garoppolo) going to be on the team during training camp. I think he'll be more of a safety valve, and a really expensive safety valve, but safety all the same."

Richard Sherman added that Lance is likely to get some good opportunities in the upcoming season.

"I think they're going to give Trey Lance an opportunity to start in ball games. I think they want to see it. I don't think he'll play a ton in the preseason, so they'll keep a ton of backup quarterbacks in the preseason. But I don't know if either of them will play in preseason. It's not worth the injury risk to Jimmy G with his cap number, and it's not worth the injury risk to the guy who you want to start."

As Richard Sherman mentioned, Garoppolo has a big cap hit and will cost the franchise around $26 million to retain his services in 2022. It is an important decision for the 49ers to make and Sherman has been supportive of Garoppolo in the past, thanks to their time together as teammates.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter “Jimmy Garoppolo is our leader and we will follow him into the darkest of dark.”



Richard Sherman says the Niners have an obligation to fight for Jimmy G. “Jimmy Garoppolo is our leader and we will follow him into the darkest of dark.”Richard Sherman says the Niners have an obligation to fight for Jimmy G. https://t.co/BphHoq7M4B

Will the 49ers go with Trey Lance as QB1, or will they opt for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Whether to opt for Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo is an important decision for the franchise to make. Lance showed some flashes in his rookie year, in 2021, that he is the guy to lead this team forward and he is still young at just 22 years old.

They selected him with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He had gone undefeated through college with a 17-0 record as the starting quarterback at North Dakota State.

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself Trey Lance’s birthday: A reminder that he was only 20 when the 49ers drafted him Trey Lance’s birthday: A reminder that he was only 20 when the 49ers drafted him https://t.co/GHN9CVftbj

On the flip-side, the 49ers could choose to start Jimmy Garoppolo, a 30-year-old quarterback entering his ninth season in the league. He did win two Super Bowls during his time in New England but was a backup behind Tom Brady.

Many fans and analysts believe it was Garoppolo who hindered the 49ers in the post-season last year with his poor decision making.

Will the 49ers go with a young, unproven quarterback or a tried-and-tested one who has a low ceiling in terms of ability?

