Richard Sherman makes feelings known on Jaxson Dart replacing Russell Wilson as Giants starter

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll is turning to rookie Jaxson Dart after three consecutive losses to start the season. Dart has been named the starting quarterback over Russell Wilson for the Week 4 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the move to promote Dart was expected and often urged by fans, the rookie quarterback will be against a tough Chargers defense, one of the best in the league this season.

Former Pro Bowl quarterback Richard Sherman acknowledged that it was about time Dart got his chance as a starter and felt it could be a big moment in the Giants' season if he could lead them to win against the Chargers. He said on the "Sherman & Slay" podcast (12:00 onwards):

"I know their defense can get some stops and have some success and I feel like if this kid can be prepared and go in there and if he finds a way to get a win for the Giants against the Chargers, who have been playing great football, that'd be big time."

The decision to promote Dart to the starting role on the wake of Wilson's underwhelming showing against the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 3 clash. The veteran quarterback was also booed by the Giants fans during the game.

Giants legend excited after rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart named starter for Week 4

Brian Daboll's offense is under pressure to deliver, especially after the team has managed just nine wins in 37 games under the coach. A lot rests on Jaxson Dart's shoulders as the rookie quarterback is expected to lead the team into a new era.

Dart had an impressive preseason with the team and former Giants running back Tiki Barber highlighted the things the rookie brings to the table for New York.

"He’s got a really live arm, he’s a bigger quarterback so throwing those balls over the middle—which we haven’t seen a lot of in the first three weeks of the season—might be something that gets integrated into the offense," Barber said.

"From a fanbase standpoint, you're just excited to potentially be watching your future QB. It might seem like desperation but I think it’s actually the smart move to fully develop Jaxson Dart in an environment where he can learn on the fly."

All eyes will be on Dart when he takes the field against the Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

