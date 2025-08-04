Richard Sherman questions Jauan Jennings’ injury timing in the 49ers contract extension drama

A calf issue has kept San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings out of the last four team practices in training camp. Coach Kyle Shanahan has also said that there is currently no schedule for his return. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Jennings suffered a calf injury twice this offseason, the first time being during OTAs.ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed in July that Jennings is looking for a new contract and intends to request a trade if the two parties cannot reach an agreement.Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman seems to believe that Jennings' injury - if it exists at all - is not as severe as believed. Sherman thinks the four-year pro is merely utilizing the injury as a hold-in ploy, given his current contract situation in San Francisco.&quot;It's a situation you've got to monitor because of what he's asked for publicly—say either trade me or pay me,&quot; Sherman said on his podcast. &quot;And I know Kyle Shanahan and all the coaches are going to say all the right things because they're a team with a great coaching staff, a great culture, a great front office staff, great teams, great teammates.&quot;But from the outside looking in, when you make those demands, it could look like you're holding in. And I think they're going to have to do something. I think they're going to have to appease him and I think once they do, there might be a chance he's back in practice that day. I don't know, but it kind of seems that way though. I think.”Jennings had his most productive NFL season in 2024, recording career highs of 77 catches, 975 yards and six touchdowns.Jauan Jennings set to play key role for the 49ers if contract situation is settledThe 49ers have pushed Jauan Jennings deep into their depth chart behind starters Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel since he was brought in with a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.Given that Aiyuk is still recovering from an injury and Samuel is no longer with the team, Jennings' importance to San Francisco could be more crucial than ever now that he is expected to be a major part of the offense heading into the 2025 campaign.Jennings is about to enter the last year of the two-year extension he signed in May 2024 and is not willing to play for the team this year if his contract is not renewed. Now, it's unclear if the 49ers, who don't have enough options at the position, will try to work out a compromise with the 28-year-old wide receiver or adopt a more assertive stance.